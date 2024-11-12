Corcoran Group® LLC has announced its first Mexican franchise with the launch of Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co. Owned and led by Blake Harrington, the brokerage will serve clients throughout the greater Cabo San Lucas area. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group®, illustrates the company’s ongoing expansion across North America, and growing international presence with this entrance into the Mexican market, a press release stated.

“Cabo San Lucas is a vibrant destination and a global leader in tourism, luxury, and culture–the perfect market for the Corcoran®brand’s expansion into Mexico,” said Liebman. “With Blake’s extensive experience and his resounding influence within the local market, we’re excited to grow our global presence and showcase everything the Corcoran brand has to offer both consumers and real estate professionals throughout Cabo.”

Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co. was founded and is led by Blake Harrington, who has been a leader in the luxury Cabo San Lucas real estate market since co-founding REmexico Real Estate in 2010, the company noted. Following the success of REmexico Real Estate, Harrington moved on to become vice president at Snell Real Estate, a leading Baja California Sur brokerage, where he led the company in surpassing $1 billion in sales volume.

Alongside managing the brokerage’s team of agents, Harrington aided in signing sales representation for luxury branded new developments throughout Cabo San Lucas, and in both 2022 and 2023, Harrington represented the most expensive sales for the company at $16.5 million dollars and $7.5 million dollars, respectively. The release noted that Harrington has individually represented more than $400 million dollars in transactions across Cabo San Lucas, placing him in the top percentile of closed transactions in the marketplace.

“The consumers buying, selling, and investing in Cabo’s luxury real estate market deserve the best possible experience with the most qualified, educated, and ethical agents in the marketplace,” said Harrington. “With the strength of the Corcoran brand, tools, and support, paired with our team of dedicated and experienced professionals, I’m confident we’ll make a significant impact in this emerging luxury market.”

“We’re thrilled to announce Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Company as our newest affiliate, as Cabo San Lucas is a destination that perfectly aligns with the premium lifestyle focus of our brand,” said Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran affiliates. “This partnership enhances the level of offerings for local consumers and agents, providing them with unmatched expertise and support, while also strengthening our growing global network.”

To learn more, visit https://www.corcoran.com/