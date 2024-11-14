United® Real Estate has announced a merger between United Real Estate | Partners and Real Estate Resource Group, strengthening its foothold in Greater New Orleans. The union combines the resources and leadership teams of two well-respected brokerages and follows United’s February 2024 merger with Team Geaux Realty, the company stated.

The combined operations include three offices in New Orleans, Metairie and Mandeville, with nearly 200 agents now under the United banner. As part of the partnership, RERG affiliates will access powerful property marketing and branding platforms, an agent training and professional development system, healthcare plans, wealth planning services and United’s suite of innovative programs that create outstanding transactions for agents and clients, the company noted.

United Real Estate President Rick Haase reflected on the company’s strategic growth strategy, saying, “The accelerating growth now happening in the Greater New Orleans market is gratifying and will continue in the months ahead. Our mission is to improve the financial trajectories of brokerages and agents by delivering uncharacteristically high levels of support and services. This enables organic agent growth and mergers and acquisitions alike. I am very excited about the many synergies between United Partners and Real Estate Resource Group; both companies will be stronger than ever before because of the merger.”

Managing Partner of Real Estate Resource Group Ken Rayer describes why United was the best fit for their company, adding, “We saw how many Agents were moving to United, which piqued our interest and enticed us to explore what they were offering. Many companies have approached us over the years, but United was the best fit. They have a flat-fee agent compensation model similar to ours and will provide our agents with the level of support and resources only a large national partner can offer.

“It was important to ensure our agents were comfortable with the move. We didn’t want to join a commission-split model brokerage, which would increase their cost of doing business. Instead, we are actually giving them a raise and adding a suite of new tools, new office locations and a larger support team at no cost to them,” Rayer said.

United | Partners CEO Tom Bookhardt explains how the merger supports organizational growth and enhanced support and services for agents and clients, saying, “This strategic partnership aligns our strengths, enhances our service offerings and ultimately elevates the value we bring to our clients and the communities we serve. By combining our resources and expertise with RERG, we’re building a stronger, more resilient brokerage that is well-positioned for the dynamic future of our industry.

“Through this collaboration, we will expand our reach, share best practices and provide our agents with even greater opportunities for growth. We’re confident this union will enable us to meet and exceed the market demands with innovative solutions and unmatched dedication to our clients’ success,” Bookhardt added.

For more information, visit JoinUnitedPartners.com.