Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced the company recently recognized the longest-tenured companies in its national franchise system by presenting them the Icon and Legacy Awards at last month’s national Leadership Retreat held on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

According to the release, five affiliates were honored with the Icon Award, which recognizes companies that have been members of the Weichert® system for 20-plus years and have met a high production threshold. Honorees of the award include:

Weichert, Realtors® – Advantage Plus in Tennessee

Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties in South Carolina and Georgia

Weichert, Realtors® – Hallmark Properties in Florida

Weichert, Realtors® – Southern Coast in South Carolina

Weichert, Realtors® – The Murray Group in Texas

Eight affiliates were honored with the Legacy Award, which recognizes companies that have been members of the Weichert system for 20-plus years. Honorees of the award include:

Weichert, Realtors® – Cara & Associates in Georgia

Weichert, Realtors® – Fontaine & Associates in New York

Weichert, Realtors® – Quality Homes in New York

Weichert, Realtors® – Mark Thomas Properties in North Carolina

Weichert, Realtors® – Mountain Executives in North Carolina

Weichert, Realtors® – Ray Covington, Inc. in South Carolina

Weichert, Realtors® – The Asbury Group in New Jersey

Weichert, Realtors® – Wayne Younts & Associates in North Carolina

For over two decades, the Icon and Legacy Award honorees have established themselves as leading real estate companies in their respective regions, the company said. The awards reflect the companies’ commitment to the Weichert principles and highlight their ability to deliver results for their clients.

“We are proud to honor these 13 outstanding companies and are grateful for their countless contributions to our franchise system,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Their dedication and commitment to the Weichert brand and our core values serve as an inspiration to others throughout our franchise system.”

More information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. can be found at www.weichertfranchise.com.