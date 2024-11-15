Susan Daimler, president of Zillow since 2021, is ending her long tenure at the company “effective immediately,” according to a regulatory filing by the company, as the portal behemoth simultaneously elevates Jun Choo, who previously held a senior software development role, to chief operating officer.

In a separate release, Zillow also announced that Daimler’s husband, Matt Daimler, would also be departing the company, saying simply that both Daimlers “have decided to leave Zillow.”

“We’re grateful for both Susan and Matt’s many contributions and leadership over the last 12 years,” said Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman in a statement. “They’ve each had a tremendous impact on Zillow’s growth and success, and we wish them all the best.”

Neither the release nor the filing offered any information about a possible replacement for Susan Daimler. An emailed request for comment from Zillow was not immediately returned.

The shifts come after Zillow reported blowout earnings this quarter, outpacing the market and analysts’ expectations, with a particularly strong residential performance.

Both Daimlers spent over a decade with the company, joining Zillow from Buyfolio, a real estate “collaborative shopping platform” they founded in 2010, which Zillow acquired in 2012 before shuttering in 2014.

Susan Daimler was named president of Zillow in 2021 after leading another Zillow subsidiary, New York City apartment portal StreetEasy, as well as the company’s flagship Premier Agent program. Matt Daimler most recently served as SVP of product.

In a LinkedIn post after the announcement of her departure, Susan Daimler said “the time is right to make the leap and embrace new adventures.”

“When you’re barreling down the track at 100+ MPH and you love your crew and the ride has just the right mix of turns, dips, comfort and exhilaration, it’s nearly impossible to get off,” she wrote. “I am so proud of the unbelievable growth, learnings, the amazingly smart and fun people, and the bruises we accumulated along the way. What a ride indeed.”

Matt Daimler also shared his experience at the company, comparing it similarly to a “ride.”

Choo also joined the company through acquisition, working at Trulia when Zillow bought that company back in 2015. In a statement, he said he was “honored” to take on the COO role.

“With more than two-thirds of U.S. homebuyers on Zillow, we are seizing our incredible opportunity to deliver a more tech-enabled and integrated experience to get more people home,” said Choo. “Our industry software offerings are unmatched, and we will continue to invest in new solutions that help modernize the real estate experience through Zillow’s housing super app.”

Choo held marketing roles as well as working in the financial industry before joining Trulia, only months before it was absorbed by Zillow. He subsequently worked in senior market and operations roles, and most recently was the company’s SVP of real estate software.

“Jun has long been an instrumental leader in our company, consistently creating and scaling innovative solutions across our business,” said Wacksman in a statement. “He has been a key driver of our numerous technology investments to digitize the industry. Under his leadership, we will expand the integrated transaction experience to more customers—agents, movers and industry professionals—and offer them a better way to transact in real estate.”