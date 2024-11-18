Century 21 Real Estate is continuing to fortify its presence in Milwaukee’s suburbs with the latest affiliation of Benefit Realty based in Franklin, Wisconsin.

The firm was first established in 2004 and was later taken over by the current broker/owner Angela Kallay in 2010, a release noted. Over the past twenty years, Benefit Realty stated it has grown its service area from Milwaukee’s suburbs to include the entire Southeastern region of the state. The company can assist clients with traditional residential properties, as well as luxury properties, lot and land, rental and investment properties, mixed-use properties and farms, including those specifically intended for equestrian use.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Benefit Realty, Kallay stated that she and her sales professionals are looking forward to having access to the brand’s suite of marketing services, as business expansion is one of Kallay’s primary objectives. She plans to leverage the CENTURY 21 brand recognition and internal systems to add agents to the firm either through recruiting or acquisition. She also believes that the reputation of the brand can further bolster the trust that current and potential clients have in her company.

“Affiliating with Century 21 Real Estate is a win-win: we can maintain the values and community connection that we’ve built as a small business over the past twenty years, while also adding a global support network and internationally recognized name to our services,” said Kallay. “I’m very happy serving the communities that we’re already in, but this affiliation opens the door for us to expand our operations into new areas of opportunity.”

Kalley continued that Benefit Realty’s affiliation with Century 21 was “driven by our desire to enhance our service capabilities for our clients.”

“Everything we do is with the people we serve in mind, and we truly believe that this affiliation will allow us to provide unrivaled support and guidance to the people in our community who rely on us,” she continued. “Our clients deserve the best, and we promise to do everything in our power to deliver the best.”

Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21, commented, “The CENTURY 21 brand already has a strong presence in the Milwaukee area, and we only trust the best of the best to fortify that network, which is why we looked to Angela. She is as personable as she is knowledgeable about all things real estate in the Milwaukee metro. Not only did she seamlessly take over an existing company, but she also helped that company grow throughout the state, without sacrificing its identity. We fully trust Angela to be one of the leading faces in Milwaukee real estate and we’re excited to provide the tools to help her grow at her desired pace.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/about-us/.