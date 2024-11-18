Above, Morgan Carey

Real Estate Webmasters (REW) continues to lead the real estate technology space by consistently innovating and addressing the evolving needs of its clients. Staying true to this commitment, the company recently launched exciting updates to REW CRM—the most notable of which, according to REW CEO Morgan Carey, is the all-new Lead Details page.

“This update is the result of valuable feedback from clients and other real estate professionals,” says Carey, who goes on to explain that the new page is mobile-optimized in order to give agents quick access to important lead information while on the go.

“The layout has been thoughtfully designed to ensure key actions like calls, emails and texts are easily accessible, along with powerful new features that provide deeper insights and streamline workflows,” adds Carey.

Here’s a look at just some of the updates that have been incorporated into the Lead Details page.

Communication Totals: Users are given a summary of their number of calls, emails, texts, inquiries and messages at the top of the screen.

Redesigned Lead Info: The call, email and Quick Notes functions are accessible with a tap.

Prominent Contact Panel: The lead’s preferred contact method and address are clearly displayed on the contact panel.

Collapsible Lead Activities: Easily navigate through the page with expandable sections.

Activity Line Graph: Users can quickly track key lead dates, such as dates joined and last visited, with the help of a line graph.

Lead Basic Info Panel: An “Edit Basic” button was added to quickly update a lead’s status, stage and other key details.

Mobile-Friendly Action Plans: Action plans are now more accessible from mobile devices.

Listings Totals: Inquiries, favorites, views and agent recommendations are now easily viewed.

Saved Searches: A lead’s saved, recommended and trending searches are displayed for quick viewing.

Inquiries Panel Update: Listing images are expanded, and new buttons have been added to view listings and respond to inquiries.

Enhanced Deal Card Info: Crucial deal details like outcome, close date, sold price and commission are now easier to find.

Quick Notes Management: Easily add, edit, delete and manage the visibility of Quick Notes.

Event Info: Event details are more visible with updated buttons for editing, deleting or marking events as complete.

Group, Tags and Interests Management: Create richer lead profiles by utilizing the groups, tags and interests features.

New Lead Relationships Feature: Leads can now be linked through relationships like family, business partners or coworkers.

“The new Lead Details page offers several benefits that simplify lead management. Designed for both desktop and mobile use, it makes life easier for busy agents by providing quick access to vital information,” says Carey. “The streamlined layout allows you to find and update details efficiently, reducing time spent searching for information. Additionally, the insights into lead behavior and motivations help you better understand your clients, making it easier to form meaningful connections that lead to stronger, more successful partnerships.”

Eager to help real estate professionals explore all the exciting features that can enhance their workflow, Carey encourages those who are interested in learning more about REW CRM and its new Lead Details page to reach out to the Real Estate Webmasters team and join the REW Forum.

For more information, visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.