William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Anthony Cutugno, a leader in luxury real estate bringing more than three decades of experience with Houlihan Lawrence, has joined the firm. Cutugno, an authority in high-end real estate, will provide support to agents across all markets served by the company from New York to Connecticut to the Berkshires, Massachusetts.

Cutugno will leverage his background and expertise to enhance high-end property sales by supporting the company’s agents with a hands-on, concierge approach to service, the company said. He tailors his role based on the needs of each agent, buyer or seller within the luxury sector. His contributions range from crafting listing presentations and conducting client meetings to managing advertising, overseeing video marketing and handling critical negotiations. By remaining behind the scenes, Cutugno’s focus is on empowering agents, allowing them to shine in the marketplace while delivering results for clients.

The company noted that Cutugno’s skill set was honed over his decades-long career with Houlihan Lawrence, where he played a pivotal role in building the firm’s division devoted to luxury properties, known as Private Brokerage. Cutugno operated the division for nearly 35 years from its own designated office space. Private Brokerage was responsible for serving the company’s most luxurious and notable listings across the entire marketplace—from Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia Counties, N.Y., up into key markets in Connecticut, according to a press release.

Throughout his career, Cutugno has participated in many of the most significant real estate transactions in Westchester County and upstate New York. Successes have included the sales of the Brooke Astor estate in Briarcliff, N.Y., and the John Jacob Astor estate in Rhinebeck, N.Y., where Chelsea Clinton was famously married. The press release noted that he was also involved in two record-breaking sales in Westchester County: the 2013 sale of the 101-acre Devonshire estate in Bedford Corners, which set a $21.5 million record, and the 2018 sale of Hudson Pines, the David Rockefeller estate, which broke the 2013 record selling for $33 million—the highest sale in county history to date, a release noted.

Cutugno has credited much of his success to the value of building strong relationships and the extensive network he has forged as a result. When first embarking on his career during an era when many agents focused solely on their own local markets, he prioritized developing connections and referral sources that allowed him to exceed expectations, helping his clients reach the highest levels of real estate success.

“I’ve always believed in connecting people,” said Cutugno. “Whether I’m working with a buyer or a seller, my clients are confident in our team’s knowledge and the strength of our network. That trust is everything in luxury real estate.”

Cutugno said that his move to William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty was a natural one, given the brand’s reputation and its alignment with his passion for luxury real estate. He previously worked with Sotheby’s International Realty in the 1990s and early 2000s when Houlihan Lawrence was affiliated with the brand, and formed deep long-lasting relationships with many of its leaders. “This transition feels at once like coming full circle while also finding the perfect match for my next chapter,” he said.

“Anthony is a distinguished, accomplished professional with a reputation that speaks for itself,” said Carolyn Fugere, co-president and chief sales officer. “His industry expertise, impeccable standards and dedication to excellence make him an invaluable addition to our team, further building upon the unparalleled level of service we deliver in the luxury space.”

