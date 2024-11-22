The real estate software firm and data provider PropStream has announced its latest platform enhancement: PropStream Intelligence.

Driven by machine learning and predictive analytics, PropStream Intelligence is designed to help real estate professionals find leads. The tool’s features include:

Property Condition Analysis: Uncover a property’s condition at a glance using a strategic grading system, as well as search by specific property condition scores.

Foreclosure Factor: Learn a property’s likelihood of going into foreclosure and search for specific foreclosure risk levels (e.g., Very Low—Very High).

Estimated Wholesale Value: Determine the base price you need to assign a contract for to turn a significant profit as a wholesaler without doing the math yourself!

A New Lead List—Upside Down! By understanding negative equity, PropStream users can broaden their scope of motivated sellers. This new Lead List makes it easier and quicker than ever before to uncover upside-down leads.

Designed to streamline and transform the lead generation process of various real estate pros, PropStream Intelligence adds an additional layer to the research process, allowing users to find the most worthwhile leads with minimal effort, a release noted.

“PropStream is embracing technological advancements in AI and machine learning to improve the accuracy and availability of real estate data so that customers can create their own leads from the millions of data combinations available to them – to help simplify and speed up informed decision-making,” said PropStream President Brian Tepfer. “Our new platform PropStream Intelligence is a representation of this commitment. So, whenever customers see the PropStream Intelligence icon, it lets them know they are working with intelligent curated data, giving them insights that our competitors do not offer. Furthermore, we’re pleased to announce that all these great features are available for the same low monthly price on PropStream.”

To learn more about PropStream Intelligence!, try PropStream free for 7 days.