Revive Real Estate has announced that in tribute to its 5th anniversary, the presale renovation firm is raising funds and collecting toys to benefit Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), a renowned pediatric health system dedicated to the well-being of children and families.

Based in Irvine, Revive has set up a dedicated giving page, inviting supporters to contribute $25 or any amount they’re comfortable with “to bring joy and hope to families in need.”

Attendees at the company’s holiday party will be bringing toys, which will be delivered to CHOC’s Child Life Department on Monday, December 16. Revive’s online fundraiser will continue through December 16, allowing anyone to participate.

“Marking our fifth anniversary by giving back to our community is deeply meaningful to all of us at Revive,” said Michael Alladawi, founder and CEO of Revive Real Estate. “Every dollar and toy donated is given out of kindness and love to bring joy, hope, and healing to children who need it most. CHOC has been a pillar of care and compassion, and we are honored to support their mission.”

All donations to Revive’s giving page are tax-deductible and contribute to CHOC’s mission of nurturing, advancing, and protecting the health and well-being of children, a release noted.

To support Revive Real Estate’s holiday fundraiser for CHOC or to learn more about this fundraiser, follow @ReviveRealEstate on Instagram for updates. Learn more about Revive at www.revive.realestate and CHOC at choc.org.