Century 21 Real Estate LLC has unveiled its new global campaign, The Joy of Home. The multi-faceted media campaign—which will span social and digital media, in addition to two iconic Times Square billboards—leans into a more humanized message that celebrates what today’s home buyers are prioritizing: community, connection and a deeper sense of joy.

As the housing market continues to evolve and adapt to a changing economy, Century 21 stated that The Joy of Home reminds consumers that homeownership is about more than just a financial investment—it’s about establishing connections, building community and the unique shared moments that transform a house into a home. In fact, a recent study commissioned by Century 21 Real Estate revealed that homebuyers remain optimistic despite an uncertain market, with 56% expressing excitement about their new homes and 65% of recent buyers feeling a stronger connection to their community after moving.

“The journey of homeownership is a deeply emotional experience, and the spirit of this campaign reflects that,” said Tori Keichinger, vice president and head of marketing at Century 21. “The heartwarming creative blends nostalgia with fresh, modern imagery that connects the brand’s past and present, while showcasing its enduring commitment to delivering the joy of home.”

Century 21 stated that the overall theme focuses on “Moments of the Century,” honoring the joyous moments, whether big or small, that evoke a feeling of home and invites consumers to share their own personal moments via social media using #JoyOfHome.

Whether it’s welcoming a new pet, hosting a family gathering, or simply savoring a few quiet moments with loved ones, “Moments of the Century” captures the essence of what it means to truly be at home, the company noted. The campaign makes its debut on November 25 across social media and digital platforms, as well as two iconic billboards in Times Square, featuring a striking corner window display that symbolizes the warmth, comfort, and happiness of finding a place to call home. It will also include various commercials, including a 60-second brand manifesto ad set to the track “Keep it Up” by Good Neighbours. The campaign will continue across these channels, activating on broadcast and streaming throughout 2025.

“The CENTURY 21® brand has always been about more than just real estate. Consumers trust CENTURY 21 independent agents to guide them in making what is not just one of the largest investments in their lives, but the joyous realization of their homeownership dreams,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “We understand that there may be challenges along that road, especially in today’s market, but what lies at the heart of their journey is creating a future for their families. Debuting this campaign in Times Square during the holiday season perfectly captures this sentiment and serves as an invitation for everyone to reflect on the pride, warmth, and connection that comes with owning a home.”

For more information about The Joy of Home campaign, please visit https://www.century21.com/real-estate-blog/joyofhome.