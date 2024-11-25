ERA Davis & Linn has announced the merger of SVR Realty LLC, paving the way for new growth opportunities spanning from the coasts of Southeast Georgia to Volusia County, Florida. The newly combined entity will operate under the name ERA ONETEAM Realty, including five offices and over 200 agents, for a combined $450 million in sales volume and 1,500 transactions in 2023.

“This strategic move allows us to enhance our market presence, increase market share and better serve our clients amidst the evolving landscape of real estate,” said Andrew Linn, broker of ERA ONETEAM Realty. “In today’s competitive environment, it’s essential to adapt and grow. By joining forces together, we can leverage our combined strengths to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to our residential real estate clients while also bolstering our commercial and development lines of business.”

SVR Realty LLC has been a trusted name in the Northeast Florida area since 2016 under the leadership of founder and 25-year industry veteran Jeffrey Terwilliger, a release noted. SVR stands for ‘Service, Value, Results’ and reflects the company’s principles of service, ethics and professionalism.

“We are excited to join forces with a highly respected legacy brokerage with deep roots in the community dating back nearly 50 years,” said Terwilliger, who will serve as one of the brokers. “This new business relationship will enable affiliated agents to tap into the ERA brand’s robust tools, technology and resources to bring their business to the next level while allowing them to maintain the high level of customer service that is our hallmark in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.”

ERA ONETEAM affiliated agents—who can be licensed in both Florida and Georgia—can offer clients exclusive products and services under the ERA® Real Estate brand, the company stated. These services include residential sales including luxury homes, commercial real estate, land sales and rentals, military relocation, property management and cash-back offers. What sets ERA ONETEAM Realty apart is its non-competing brokerage model, which emphasizes agent growth through mentorship, training and company-generated leads.

For more information, visit http://eraoneteam.com.