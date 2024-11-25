LPT Realty has announced that Jeff Whiteside will join the growing cloud-based real estate brokerage as Chief Financial Officer in preparation for its IPO and amid national expansion. This role marks another step forward as the organization prepares for its initial public offering and nationwide expansion.

Whiteside brings over 35 years of global financial and strategic leadership experience, LPT Realty noted, most recently serving as CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer of eXp World Holdings, the parent company of eXp Realty. Prior to entering the real estate sector, he held executive positions with industry giants General Electric, Pitney Bowes and a number of technology companies.

“Jeff is one of two executives with the greatest impact on transforming the cloud brokerage space from a struggling concept to a widely accepted and industry-leading model,” said LPT Founder and CEO Robert Palmer. “The other is Michael Valdes, CEO of International Realty at LPT. I’m proud to have the best in the business leading LPT Realty’s next phase of growth and expansion.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Robert Palmer and the LPT team and look forward to contributing towards our global growth journey,” said Whiteside. “I believe that our marketing-driven agent value propositions, brokerage and back-office productivity, and the innovation we are and will offer our agents will make LPT a leader in the industry.”

LPT Realty noted that it continues to experience growth since its opening. The brokerage reached 10,000 agents within two years of opening. Beginning 2024 with brokers in nine states, the organization expects to reach 49 states by the end of the year.

“I am very excited to be working alongside Jeff Whiteside here at LPT at this critical growth arc in the company’s history,” said Michael Valdes. “We are now uniquely positioned to provide the greatest growth potential to the largest number of agents on a global scale.”

LPT Realty stated that its extraordinary growth is attributed to the brokerage’s commitment to Agent Choice through its HybridShare compensation structure, proprietary marketing tools and cutting-edge technology.

