Destinations by LeadingRE, the new development marketing program powered by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, recently welcomed The Lakes by YOO to its curated collection of prime new developments around the world. Here, learn more about this award-winning development in the Cotswolds, England.

Please describe the project.

The Lakes by YOO is an award-winning rural estate set amidst 850 acres of Cotswolds countryside, with a collection of bespoke private homes, lakeside cabins and luxury apartments currently for sale. Offering an authentic wilderness oasis with 11 freshwater lakes for swimming and water sports, as well as a unique approach to sustainable living for families just 90 minutes outside London, investors are not just buying a property, but are buying into the Lakes’ laid-back way of life. Homeowners are awarded a host of added benefits, including access to The Lakes by YOO’s dedicated concierge and security service, world-renowned treatments at The Lakes Spa by YOO, an on-site lakefront restaurant and a Children’s Club.

Tell us about the philosophy/vision behind this project.

I live in London with my family, so I was inspired to create a Swallows- and Amazon-style escape from the city, built with them and their health in mind. The Lakes by YOO development was born out of this desire to offer a back-to-nature space for families (including mine) to live, grow and flourish.

How does the development balance stability with luxury?

Each property development at The Lakes by YOO has been brought to life by the award-winning YOO Studio—founded by myself and celebrated designer Philippe Stark—with luxury amenities and indulgent details at the forefront. Each architecturally striking property, from the apartments to the new Manor Farm Barns, blend contemporary luxury design with sustainable touches and natural materials. Energy efficiency is key, while local materials such as Cotswolds stone bring a sense of place.

A deep respect for the surrounding natural environment is at the heart of The Lakes by YOO, and what unites all of our homeowners is their love for the outdoors and the wildlife that resides within the estate. The area has SSI accreditation, making it an area of Special Scientific Interest, with each of the lakes being home to a unique marine ecosystem. As such, only low-impact activities such as swimming, sailing or paddle boarding are permitted on the lakes, and we ensure the estate is managed holistically in line with Natural England’s regulations.

We’ve planted over 500,000 trees onsite with the aim that over time they will develop into a mature woodland area. We’ve also cultivated bees and invested millions into creating an ecologically respectful environment. We have an on-site farm where all the animals have been rescued, including the resident pet pigs. Homeowners can stop by the coop to collect fresh, organic eggs or the herb and vegetable garden where heritage varieties are grown from seeds, offering a true farm-to-table experience. There’s no greater luxury than being outdoors in nature.

What lifestyle features does your project offer consumers?

The Lakes by YOO’s facilities and activities all tap into this “Lakes lifestyle” that we strive to create. They range from wild swimming to paddle boarding and kayaking. Families love our Woodland Tree Top adventure course, which features a suspended rope course complete with a climbing wall, a leap of faith and a zipline across a lake. For the littlest Lakes explorers, we have The Lakes Kids Club, which offers a wide range of bushcraft and sporting activities for children aged four and above. The estate is also home to The Spa by YOO, which we opened last year, and features exclusive collaborations with wellness industry leaders such as Dr. Barbara Sturm, Wildsmith Skin, MOSS of the ISLE’s and the UK’s first COSMOSS by Kate Moss treatment room. Meanwhile, The Lakes Bar & Kitchen is perfectly positioned for homeowners to spend evenings sipping a chilled glass of wine and listening to live music as the sun sets or enjoying their favorite brunch dishes.

What are the key selling points when it comes to the project’s location?

Our location in the idyllic Cotswolds countryside within reaching distance of central London (you can be back in the city within 90 minutes) is a unique selling proposition. Homeowners can enjoy picturesque countryside stomps one minute and then be back in London in next to no time for work and school the next day. We also offer homeowners the luxury of knowing they can lock up and leave and their house is taken care of until they next return—maintenance, gardening, security, etc., is all taken care of. We can even unpack all of their shopping for them ahead of their next visit so that their house is fully stocked and prepped by the time they arrive.

What makes your project compelling for real estate investors?

The Lakes by YOO has a proven track record of providing high returns for those who have invested in our development and ownership model. Properties at The Lakes by YOO have already seen values increase by an average of 8.5% YoY, with an average of £1,000 (approx. $1,328 USD) per square foot and peak values seen at £1,300 (approx. $1,726 USD) per square foot. Those opting to rent out their properties as holiday lets are seeing yields in excess of 6%.

What trends are you seeing from international investors?

We have over 40 nationalities on site—and counting. There is a very diverse group of individuals that have chosen the Lakes by YOO as their second or third home. We tend to find they make the move to London and then find they need some space in the countryside or to be close to the best schools in the country.

Are you seeing much interest from U.S. buyers?

We have U.S. owners onsite who are referring their friends to buy here. It’s a real community of like-minded individuals. We have the perfect proposition for the U.S. buyer, the quintessential countryside in the UK, but all the amenities one would expect coming from the U.S. such as floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, all en suite bathrooms and air conditioning. Due to the setup of the estate, we’re also extremely secure, with 24-hour security and concierge services. We’re a real lock-and-leave option for a U.S. investor.

Are there any special considerations international buyers should consider when buying in your development?

There are various tax benefits for international buyers, subject to the country they reside in (they should seek independent advice on this). U.S. buyers will also see a great benefit from current currency fluctuations. The dollar is so strong against the pound at the moment.

For more information, please visit www.destinationsbyleadingre.com or www.thelakesbyyoo.com.