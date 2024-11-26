Docusign recently launched a new platform for real estate brokerages, Docusign Transactions, to simplify and streamline the transaction journey for both agents and their clients. Designed for brokerages and agents, Docusign Transactions provides real estate professionals with a convenient and easy-to-navigate workspace to organize the forms and envelopes needed throughout the life of a real estate transaction.

With a best-in-class user experience, agents can view, manage and organize their transactions from a desktop or mobile app, receiving enhanced experiences through all digital and direct eSignature features that allow them to manage their transactions while on the go. From eliminating printing, faxing and managing paper to ensuring compliance with easily configurable task lists and approvals, Docusign Transactions transforms each step within the complex real estate transaction into a simple digital process that accelerates deals, ensures compliance and improves agent excellence.

The Transactions workspace provides members with the latest state and local association forms with pre-placed data fields and autofill capabilities to quickly and efficiently prepare, monitor and sign agreements, updated in real-time, through Docusign eSignature. Easily group frequently used forms based on transaction type, create custom packets to reuse across multiple transactions and add form packets and envelope templates to new or existing transactions to streamline workflow for all.

Amid the changing MLS policies this year, Docusign has continued to update its solutions, including Docusign Transactions, Rooms and Forms so that real estate professionals can easily navigate and adapt. With a streamlined workflow, agents can keep their transactions on track while staying up to date with industry changes, and focus on building meaningful relationships with their clients.

If your brokerage is interested in Docusign Transactions, or if you have Docusign Transactions for your agents, visit https://www.Docusign.com/features-and-benefits/support-plans-pricing for 24/7 live support, plus options for plans and pricing.