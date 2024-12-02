Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage Group has announced a new affiliation of Baker & Cole Properties in Tullahoma, Tennessee, to expand the firm’s service area and market share in Middle Tennessee.

Founded in 2020, the Tullahoma brokerage will now operate as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Baker & Cole, the company said, noting that before affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Baker & Cole Properties was recognized as one of the top offices in the area and was voted Tullahoma’s Finest Real Estate Company in 2024.



Baker & Cole Properties co-owner Susan Baker has assumed the role of managing broker for the Tullahoma office and co-owner Lisa Cole also will stay with the company to focus on real estate sales, the company said.

“Since joining the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand in February, we have experienced significant momentum, driven by the brand’s exceptional marketing, learning, and business development programs for our affiliated agents,” said Melissa Sterling, principal broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage Group. “As we sought to expand our market presence in Middle Tennessee, partnering with Baker & Cole Properties was a natural fit due to our shared values. This merger unites two esteemed brokerages, each with strong national and local brand recognition that resonates deeply with the Tullahoma community. We are excited to collaborate and continue growing our team of agents, delivering even higher levels of service and expertise to our clients.”

“We are thrilled to join the real estate lifestyle brand,” remarked Baker. “The synergies created by this merger will significantly enhance growth opportunities for our affiliated agents, thanks to the extensive brand resources now available to us.”

To learn more about Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, visit www.bhgre.com/.