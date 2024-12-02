Corcoran Group® LLC has announced its newest affiliate, Corcoran McEnearney, is its first franchise operating in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, and is a major addition to the brand’s growing global network.

“Through establishing a presence in a major city like Washington, D.C., as well as the marketplaces just outside this global hub, we are making a pivotal step in expanding our company’s physical footprint and strategic network,” said Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group®. “I am confident this partnership will flourish, as this area’s discerning clientele aligns perfectly with the Corcoran® brand’s premier positioning, while the McEnearney team’s commitment to excellent service resonates with our brand’s premium offerings.”

The addition of Corcoran McEnearney increases the company’s total agent count by nearly 10%, and increases its physical office count by close to 10%, the company stated. In terms of both agents and offices, Corcoran McEnearney will become the network’s second largest franchise, following Corcoran Icon Properties in Northern California.

Formerly known as a collective of McEnearney Associates and Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties, the company says Corcoran McEnearney will offer comprehensive real estate services across Washington, D.C.’s urban, suburban, and rural areas.

Company origins

The first McEnearney Associates office was opened in 1980 by John McEnearney, and over its 40-year history, grew to include 420 agents and 40 support staff across 13 offices, located throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a release noted.

Today, Maureen McEnearney Dunn, daughter of John McEnearney, is the president of Corcoran McEnearney, having been a part of the company since its inception and holding her current position since 2007. Throughout her tenure, Dunn has brought visionary leadership to grow the firm sevenfold, transforming its operations and expanding its market presence significantly, the company said.

“The authentic culture and dedication to excellence with the Corcoran® brand has always aligned seamlessly with the core values of McEnearney,” said Dunn. “Corcoran’s robust marketing strategies and expansive network can help equip our agents to deliver even greater care and support to both new and loyal clients. We are energized by the immense growth potential this partnership brings, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the exceptional service that has defined our company for 45 years.”

