Above, Michael Mazzei

Michael Mazzei was a young father when the company he worked for went bust. With little in his background besides conventional sales, he took the advice of a friend of his father’s and went to work in his real estate office in the wealthy enclave of Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

On his mentor’s advice, he called everyone he knew to let them know what he was doing. In 1998, his first year in the business, he earned over $100,000.

“I love this job,” said Mazzei, who today leads an award-winning team of nine based in Naples, Florida that is on track to close out 2024 with more than $28 million in sales. “Nothing can limit you but yourself.”

In 1999, Mazzei moved to Illinois to become senior vice president of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Chicago, where for 23 years he managed five offices, primarily as coach and mentor.

“But I had always wanted to live in South Florida,” said Mazzei, who made the move to BHHS’ Naples office in 2020, just as the COVID pandemic swept the nation. There, he put together a team comprised of former Chicago agents, productive Floridians, and go-getters with a mission to succeed.

Barbara Pronin: Michael, you did exceedingly well on your own. Why did you decide to create a team?

Michael Mazzei: It was almost accidental. But the right people showed up for me in Florida, and I believed even then that we could work together to build a prominent and respected team in this high-end market – especially with Sherry Stein and all the incredible BHHS resources behind us.

BP: What is the glue that holds your team together?

MM: Common goals, I think. We all love this business. We are passionate about our clients, and we strive for excellence. We articulate our value and are able to deliver for our clients in any of three markets – Grosse Pointe, Michigan, the greater Chicago area, and Southern Florida. Our clients trust us to get them over the finish line every time. We strive to build life-long relationships, and most of our business now comes from referrals.

BP: How are you organized as a team?

MM: Although I’m back into selling, which I love to do, I also do a fair amount of mentoring – actually, more in terms of support than mentoring, because the eight people I lead are consummate professionals. We do get together for updates from time to time, and I meet separately with each of them whenever we need to – and we are on the phone with one and other all the time.

BP: If your people work more or less independently, why stay together as a team?

MM: A lot of agents want collaboration. This can be a lonely business if you don’t have colleagues to vent to, to celebrate with, to exchange ideas and strategies. A common culture is what keeps us on track. In our case, it’s setting high standards and then competing to exceed them – and we have such a good time doing that. We’re like family, in and out of the office.

BP: Your primary market is in South Florida. What is the area like, and what is the average sales price?

MM: Naples is sometimes called the Paradise Coast. It’s a charming coastal area with luxe living and laid-back vibes. We still do business in Grosse Pointe and Chicago, and our backgrounds lend to serving all phases of real estate, including commercial. But here in the Naples area, we serve some diverse upscale communities – golf course homes, lakefront homes, fabulous waterfront estates. Prices start at under a million, but the top end ranges from about $3 million to $12 million.

BP: Where does your team place in the Florida team hierarchy?

MM: We placed at number eleven statewide last year, and we expect to place at number five or six as we close out 2024.

BP: What do you look for in a prospective team member?

MM: People with a passion for the business and a drive to succeed. At one point in my career, I brought my mother into the business when she was 70 – and she did quite well for over 10 years. Basically, though, I look for…experience. Self-confidence. A commitment to excellence – and a deep understanding of the diverse markets we serve.

BP: Any advice for new leaders intent on building a successful team?

MM: Be consistent. Develop a plan and take on team members who share your passion and will work to carry out your vision and strategies. It helps to have boots on the ground in multiple areas, but it’s equally – maybe even more important – that everyone on your team exceeds client expectations in the markets you serve. That’s what builds trust over time, and long-term customer loyalty.

Learn more about the Mazzei team here: https://www.gulftrustgroup.com/.

Mazzei Team Listing

625 Parkview Ln, Naples, Florida

Single-family home in Park Shore neighborhood. (Not gated)

Home is located near a beautiful beachfront park that is specifically and privately available to individuals who live in this neighborhood. Very close to nice restaurants and boutique shops known as Venetian Village.

Sold for: $4,600,000