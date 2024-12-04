ERA Real Estate has announced its latest affiliation with ERA EXPERTS, a multi-office brokerage headquartered in Austin with an additional location in Houston that proudly serves clients throughout central and southeastern Texas, including both the Austin and Houston metropolitan areas.

Founded in 2013, the firm is led by brokers and co-owners Matt Menard and Greg Young, two of Austin’s top-producing sales associates per the Austin Business Journal.

Now as part of the ERA® network, Menard, Young and their affiliated agents will be able to utilize the brand’s business-building tools and leverage the most up-to-date marketing programs to connect buyers and sellers. With these tools at their disposal, the duo plans to incorporate a more robust technology stack that can support rapid growth and help bolster existing agents’ productivity. The two brokers stated that they are especially excited about the ERA® network’s branded social media assets to build their online presence and community.

“With a rich history and established brand, ERA Real Estate provides us with the tools and structure that we believe can elevate our company to the top of Texas’ real estate industry,” said Matt Menard, broker/owner of ERA EXPERTS. “We’re an extremely growth-oriented firm, which hinges on our ability to be efficient without letting anything slip through the cracks. As we grew, our systems couldn’t keep pace but now with the support of ERA Real Estate, our systems and services become more streamlined, leaving us with more bandwidth to focus on expanding our footprint and capturing more market share.”

Greg Young, broker/owner of ERA EXPERTS, added: “Not only do we now have access to nationally recognized branding and a vast international network, but we also have enhanced networking capabilities that can allow us to connect with some of the brand’s other top producers throughout the country. Our primary goal has always been to help our clients by expertly guiding them through the process. As an ERA affiliated company, we will now be even better positioned to deliver on that promise.”

ERA EXPERTS stated it is already positioned as a leading resource for Texas buyers and sellers looking for fast, professional service. The firm’s trained sales associates constantly have their finger on the pulse of the latest trends in Texas real estate, and consistently outperform the market average in per agent productivity.

Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate, commented that “Matt and Greg are two of Austin’s finest real estate professionals and they have the accolades to back it up. For them to consistently be in the top ranks of Austin’s producers while managing a growing firm speaks volumes to their work ethic and even more to the potential that they have with the support of a national network. They’re both doers, with efficiency always top of mind without sacrificing the well-being of their clients. That’s why I’m so excited to lend them our support and watch them work firsthand.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.