Above, Mike Pappas, left and Christina Pappas, second from right, with the Signature Premier team.

Florida’s Keyes Company has expanded its presence in the Sarasota market with the affiliation of Signature Premier Properties Sarasota and Florida SunCoast Real Estate.

Signature Premier Properties Sarasota is an affiliate of New York-based Signature Premier Properties, a Long Island market leader co-owned by Peter Morris and Kathleen Viard, a release noted. The Sarasota firm has 60 agents, including a significant contingent of New York transplants. Signature’s Kathy Curd will serve as sales manager of the new Keyes Sarasota office, the company said.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two best-in-class real estate firms to the Keyes family,” Keyes President Christina Pappas said. “Signature Premier Properties Sarasota and Florida SunCoast Real Estate enable us to make an impactful debut in a pivotal market that continues to experience incredible growth and demand. Both firms share our commitment to personal, hands-on service and the belief that connection and community is at the heart of real estate.”

“Keyes is the perfect partner to allow us to build upon our momentum since launching the Sarasota brokerage a few years ago,” Viard said. “The Sarasota market continues to see the New York relocation activity that started during the pandemic. Our New York roots and relationships help our agents produce optimal results for their clients.”

Founded in 2016, Florida SunCoast Real Estate is co-owned by Barry and Sherry Grooms, who have a combined 50 years of industry experience.

Barry Grooms is a past president of Florida REALTORS® and consistently reaches the top 2% of his market area as a residential and commercial real estate agent, the company noted. Sherry Grooms has held numerous industry leadership positions, including as president of the Manatee Association of REALTORS® and Network president of the Women’s Council of REALTORS®. The couple is also deeply involved in community and civic organizations, the release noted.

For more information, visit https://www.keyes.com/.