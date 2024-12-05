It can often feel like there is not enough time in the day to do everything you need to, but this might be literally true in the wintertime. As daylight gets shorter every single day, for many people, this will dampen productivity, or even create overwhelming feelings of depression or futility. If you struggle during these dark times, hopefully you have found ways to uplift your own health and focus, but you shouldn’t see the long, cold nights and short days as a barrier to your business-building activities.

In fact, there are opportunities hiding in the gloom of these long months that you can take advantage of, and potentially boost your influence, reach and brand while others are hibernating. Here are four strategies for using the months of early darkness to your advantage.

Pick up some SAD lamps

Certain types of lighting are scientifically proven to help elevate spirits and invigorate people when natural sunlight is in short supply. These lights, sometimes referred to as SAD (seasonal affective disorder) lamps, simulate sunlight to help improve moods. How can you make that a part of your business? If you aren’t able to invest in a few hundred dollars to send them as gifts to past clients or prospects, you can still set up a few for any events you hold over the next few months. Be sure to let people know your event is guaranteed to help with winter blues. You can also do something as simple as highlighting SAD lamps in your social media posts or email blasts, hopefully finding a new conversation starter with your spher

Twilight farming/scouting

While a lot of neighborhoods are likely a lot quieter in the winter months, you can beat the competition by learning what people are still doing when the sun sets before 5:00 p.m. Pick a popular or interesting neighborhood and spend some time there after sunset—if nothing else, you will be able to share with future buyers what the area is like after dark. You can also find ways to meet people and introduce yourself in places or situations that feel more personal to them, showing that you are a real member of the community—whether that is a local dog park, basketball court or coffee shop.

Find unique referral partners

Most remodeling, renovation or repair projects are almost certainly happening during spring or summer, at least in most regions. But there are plenty of other local businesses who you can connect with for referrals, leads or other marketing opportunities whose businesses are most in-demand during the dark winter months. Heating, lighting (including a relatively new industry of professional Christmas light installers), snow-plowing or energy use auditors are all local professionals you should get to know. These people can both serve as valuable—and untapped—sources of new business, and you will be able to offer future clients recommendations for the kinds of services they may need during winter months. These partners can also help you with leads and referrals for folks who are potentially looking for a move.

Host a cozy, family event

A lot of folks, but especially families with younger kids, are looking for things to do in that interminable late-afternoon darkness before bedtime. While outdoor activities are often precluded by the cold and night. take advantage by getting families together for some activities that are perfect for after sunset—a hot chocolate bar, indoor playground time or a paint-and-play. These are unique opportunities to connect with people in prime homebuying years, and can easily be given a real estate theme (i.e. “paint your dream home” for a painting activity). Don’t underestimate how grateful parents will be for this kind of opportunity, giving you the chance to be top-of-mind the next time a home transaction decision comes along.

For a lot of people, there is no getting around it: the winter darkness and cold is a difficult time, and will always sap their productivity and motivation to some degree. But if you are able to find some business-building activities that are designed not just to defy these conditions, but take advantage of them, you might find you are not only beating out the competition, but feeling better about the season in general.