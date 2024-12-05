Property Highlights:

Location: Los Angeles, California

Listing Price: $865,000

Features: Luxury condo with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Added Appeal: Private patio with lush landscaping, dedicated garage space and just minutes from popular dining and shopping spots in Beachwood and Franklin Village, with easy access to Hollywood, Los Feliz and more.

Amid the elusive allure of modern Hollywood, 2270 Helios Drive stands as a testament to LA’s iconic architectural heritage, one of the few remaining jewels of the 1933 Torre del Moro complex crafted by visionary architect and former opera singer Marie Russak Hotchener. Known for her signature blend of Moorish, Indian and Art Nouveau influences, Hotchener’s work is celebrated throughout Hollywood—from the Moorcrest mansion (once home to legends like Charlie Chaplin and Mary Astor) to this enchanting celestial unit contained in the historic Torre del Moro building.

A Theosophy devotee, Hotchener infused her designs with the mystery and elegance of her spiritual pursuits, even naming this unit after “Helios,” her Theosophical star name. Today, her vision lives on in this updated yet historically rich one-bedroom space, where French doors, sweeping windows and a secluded patio invite light and California breezes into every room. With modern upgrades like Carrara marble countertops and a chef’s kitchen, the home harmonizes past and present. More than a residence, it’s a testament to Hotchener’s Hollywood legacy—an artist and architect who left her singular mark on a city famed for reinvention.

RISMedia spoke with Ali Wood Moser of Nourmand & Associates, who is co-listing 2270 Helios Drive with Levi Freeman, to discuss the property’s rare blend of historic Andalusian and Moroccan architecture, unique privacy and enduring appeal for buyers with an eye for Hollywood’s architectural legacy.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Ali Wood Moser: There are many features that make 2270 Helios Drive a great space. One is the amount of privacy and tranquility this unit offers. Not only do you have a separate entrance, but the patio is surrounded by fabulously lush greenery. As you make your way to the outdoor dining area (and just out the Juliette balcony), you’ll find the most gorgeous Angel’s Trumpet flowers dangling from above. It really feels quite magical, and it’s located in a wonderful enclave of Beachwood Canyon.

JM: How does the architectural style of Torre del Moro resonate within today’s luxury condo market, and do you find that it attracts a particular type of buyer?

AWM: I think the Torre del Moro is an incredibly unique building due to its architectural significance, the layout and its history. There aren’t many units like it, which is why the condos in this building are always very well received when they come to market. I’ve had many buyers say that it feels much larger than 630 square feet because the space is used so intentionally. There was a lot of thought behind each of the choices the original architect made—and the design firm that restored the building, Howell & Padgett, did a great job honoring the existing charm. The building attracts many different types of buyers—from men to women, younger and older, even some couples. I think anyone who has an appreciation for historic architecture gravitates to this space.

JM: With Los Angeles being home to a range of architectural styles, what makes Torre del Moro particularly distinctive in the city’s real estate landscape?

AWM: The Torre del Moro is distinctive because while we see a lot of Spanish architecture, we don’t see a lot of Andalusian or Moroccan style architecture. Many condos in LA are also in larger buildings (this one only consists of five units), so it’s rare that you have private patio space, a separate entrance and a private garage in addition to the combination of privacy and walkability (you can stroll to Beachwood or Franklin Village from 2270 Helios). The property was also built in 1933 by a rare-for-the-time female architect, Marie Russak Hotchener, so owning in this building is a bit like owning a piece of Hollywood’s history.

JM: How do you position a historically unique property like this to stand out in today’s competitive LA market?

AWM: We have a keen eye for design and love to collaborate with incredibly talented photographers, videographers, florists and stagers. We take special care to make sure the space is presented beautifully, so oftentimes that means we might be painting, cleaning or taking care of any other miscellaneous items like changing out lightbulbs or fixing a door, etc., before bringing a property to market.

JM: What marketing strategies do you find most effective for attracting buyers specifically interested in architecturally significant homes?

AWM: I’ve found TikTok, LinkedIn, Instagram and email campaigns to be incredibly powerful platforms for marketing a listing. Through our followings, subscriber list and the algorithms, we’re able to find like-minded individuals who have a great appreciation for historic architecture.

