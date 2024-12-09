Corcoran® has announced that its first European affiliate, Corcoran Magri Properties, has expanded with a new office in Cortina d’Ampezzo in Northern Italy. The new office, which opened on Dec. 7, is owned and led by Maddalena Magri, who joined The Corcoran Group in March of 2023 as the brand’s first European affiliate, located on the shores of Lake Garda, Italy, and followed-up its launch with an office expansion to nearby Verona, in September of 2023.

The company shared that Cortina d’Ampezzo, often referred to simply as ‘Cortina,’ is an alpine town nestled in the heart of Italy’s Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Renowned as a destination for luxury and outdoor enthusiasts, it is celebrated for its skiing, stunning landscapes and charm. In winter, its slopes attract skiers and snowboarders from across the globe, while summer offers opportunities for hiking, rock climbing and cycling. Cortina is also famed for its upscale boutiques, gourmet dining and cultural events, including host for the 2026 Winter Olympic games.

“The Cortina d’Ampezzo real estate market continues to thrive and attract significant attention from Italian, European, and international consumers,” said Magri. “With its unmatched natural beauty, world-class amenities, and reputation as a high-end resort destination, Cortina offers exceptional opportunities for buyers seeking luxury and lifestyle. Our presence in this vibrant market ensures we can cater to the evolving needs of our clients, while remaining at the forefront of one of Italy’s most prestigious and dynamic regions.”

Corcoran Magri Properties was founded as Immobiliare Magri in 1987 as a family-run business led by Luigi Magri, whose trustworthy character, sincere business practices, and earnest demeanor made him a renowned agent within the Lake Garda area since the 1950s, the company noted. In 2013, Luigi’s daughter, current broker/owner Magri, acquired majority control of the company, and alongside co-owner Francesco Visentin.

