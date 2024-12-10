Above, Paul Breunich

As we continue to adapt to the post-NAR settlement reality, transparency has become more important than ever before. Buyers and sellers are seeking direct insights into every stage of the transaction, from property details to real-time offer dynamics, and expect agents to deliver that information. Providing clients a transparent listing and offer experience is becoming mission-critical for real estate professionals looking to scale their business and generate more leads.

That’s exactly what Final Offer—an offer and negotiation platform providing clarity and real-time offer alerts for homebuyers, sellers and agents alike—brings to the table.

Thanks to a new partnership with Final Offer, William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty is bringing the company’s services to its agents and clients across Connecticut, New York and Berkshire County, Massachusetts.

Paul Breunich, the firm’s chairman and CEO, says they first came across the platform during their search for new industry innovations.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to enhance our business and see what’s on the cutting edge that can benefit our buyers and sellers, taking into account new technology that’s out there,” says Breunich, pointing to the leadership team’s interest in the way in which Final Offer empowers agents to provide a more transparent offer and negotiation experience for the consumer.

“Our business is driven by our clients’ needs and with what’s going on in the marketplace,” he explains. “With the antitrust lawsuits and the changes that have taken place this summer, the public is demanding more transparency and, I believe, a more efficient market. This deals with all of that—the offer and negotiation process of an actual real estate deal.”

Bringing something that hasn’t been done before to the table, Breunich says that William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty is excited to get in on the ground floor with Final Offer.

“With everything going on, this is the perfect time to launch a product like this and get it into our marketplace,” says Breunich, adding that the service could help revolutionize the real estate business—and should be implemented across the industry.

“We want our competitors to use it, because that will make it a much more efficient and transparent marketplace,” says Breunich. “It’s not the type of thing where we want it to be exclusive. We want it to be utilized by everyone.”

According to Breunich, the benefits of partnering with Final Offer extend across the board. In his terms, the online agent-driven offer and negotiation platform “takes care of all the issues.”

“The seller gets the most out of their property, and the buyers will no longer be in a dark room not knowing if their offer made it. It’s going to be a free open market,” he adds. “You’ve got a group of people who have an interest in an asset, and you have the person who owns the asset. They want what they want, and the buyers want what they want—but for the first time it’s transparent. That can only be good for everybody. It’s going to maximize business.”

Breunich goes on to explain that the lawsuits plaguing the industry have created a “trust deficit,” and brokerages need to do everything they can to bridge that gap. Final Offer is one way to help restore that trust.

“Transparency is going to build trust, taking all the doubt away. That will permeate through the real estate market to increase trust,” concludes Breunich. “Inside the real estate industry, I think this will be a trust builder that benefits all parties.”

