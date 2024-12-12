Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has announced the company recently honored Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group in Omaha, Nebraska, for its dedication and display of the brand’s core values: Passion, authenticity, inclusion, growth and excellence (PAIGE), expanding its business and providing excellent service.

Established with the inception of the brand in 2008 as the PAIGE award, the company noted that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s highest honor was relabelled this year to commemorate the founding President and CEO, Sherry Chris.

“As our brand and company evolves, it is important we honor and celebrate the foundation of how the company was built,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.“That is why we are thrilled to announce that we are renaming The PAIGE Award – the most cherished and prestigious network accolade – to The Sherry Chris Award in recognition of her vision, commitment, and achievements.”

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate launched with an unwavering set of core values that drive the way our network approaches their business: from serving clients and communities to how they operate their businesses,” said Sherry Chris, executive advisor to Anywhere Brands. “We are proud to highlight people and companies who live our core values for the betterment of their communities and our industry. I am honored to be remembered in this special way. I’m excited to be bestowed this honor and I’m proud that this is the legacy I’m leaving. PAIGE has been a guiding principle in leading this brand purposefully and fostering an inclusive industry environment.”

Chris presented the award to Tom Simmons and Tim Reeder at the brand’s annual “Be Better” retreat.

“We are beyond proud and honored that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group has been awarded the Sherry Chris Award,” said Simmons and Reeder, broker/owners of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group in a statement. “This prestigious recognition celebrates our brokerage’s dedication to embodying the core values of Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth and Excellence.



“This award belongs to every one of our team members,” the statement continued. “Since our founding in 2015, we’ve prioritized relationships over transactions. This award reflects the hard work, heart and commitment that our affiliated agents and staff bring to the table every single day. We have embraced a people-first culture where collaboration and kindness allow us to flourish together. To our amazing collective of change-makers who make up our brokerage, thank you for living our core values every day. This award is truly theirs.”

The company said Simmons and Reeder not only live the core values of the BHGRE ® brand but also celebrate them by hosting an annual event themed around these principles.

“I am excited to recognize Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group as this year’s Sherry Chris Award winner,” said Wilcox. “We have built a culture at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand upon a set of core values to Be Better and deliver exceptional service to clients and our communities. We are thrilled to honor Tom, Tim and the entire team at BHGRE The Good Life Group who embody the standards and values of the brand, every day.”

For more information, visit https://bhgre.com.