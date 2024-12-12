When it comes to pets, there’s pleasure and then there’s business. The pleasure is 24/7…until you as an agent either represent a seller with pets or a buyer who’d prefer not to see, smell or hear them in a house they’re considering.

“I’m an animal lover, and think every home is better off with pets,” says Joni Usdan, a REALTOR® with Coldwell Banker in Westport, Connecticut. “However, when selling a home, the agent’s responsibility is to make sure the place shows as pet-neutral as possible. Some people don’t like animals, and some are allergic to them, but all potential buyers are generally better off not seeing, smelling or detecting any signs of pet mess, clutter, pet food or treats.

“Removing or containing animals is always the best policy. This eliminates distraction, and also any potential liability issues. If that is not possible logistically, evidence of an animal’s presence should be minimized. And it should not be the buyer agent’s responsibility, because that usually does not end well.

“If it’s impossible for owners to remove animals during the showing period, agents should discuss daycare or pet-sitting options with clients, at least for finite periods, like during open houses and/or certain appointment hours. If that, too, is not possible, or puts too much stress on the owner, at minimum there should be a strategy in place to minimize the impact on showings and any associated liability.”

Josh Jarboe, principal broker/owner with RE/MAX Empire in Mount Washington, Kentucky, explains that pets are family for many, but in real estate, they can sometimes complicate things.

“I have found that buyers are often split—you have the pet lovers who can overlook almost anything if a house feels ‘homey’ for their pets, and then you have buyers who might be more sensitive to pet odors, dander or the occasional scratch on the floors, as well as allergies. If there are pet odors, trying to mask it with an overbearing amount of candles or scents only draws more attention to it.”

Jarboe advises sellers to follow these rules:

Remove pets during showings. Arrange for pets to stay elsewhere. This minimizes distractions and avoids making a potential buyer uncomfortable, as well as eliminating the chance someone is bitten.

Deep cleaning is a must. Sellers should invest in professional carpet and upholstery cleaning to address any lingering odors or stains.

Repairs for pet damage. Patch up scratched doors, fill in claw marks on hardwood floors and repaint any areas pets have “customized.”

Put away the evidence. Hide food bowls, toys and pet beds during showings. The fewer reminders of pets, the better.

Yard clean-up. Make sure the backyard is pristine, with no pet messes to surprise buyers during walkthroughs.

Get a pet hair vacuum. Buy a powerful vacuum cleaner designed to handle pet hair. Vacuuming right before a home viewing will also make the carpet look the best it can.

Common scents tips

Tammy Abrusci, of RE/MAX Heritage Properties in New Jersey, is especially sensitive to what the nose knows.

“On a listing appointment, if I walk into a house and smell animals at all, I always tell the seller, when the moment is right to do so,” she says. “When a buyer walks into a home, their senses open up immediately. Cat smell is very hard to get rid of, and many times needs new subflooring if cat urination gets into the floor. If it’s dog smell, I will tell the buyers that the smell will usually leave with the furniture. New rugs and paint will also help.”

Getting information from sellers tells Rebecca Wagner, of RE/MAX Excalibur in Scottsdale, Arizona, what needs to be done.

“I ask them where the pet will be during showings, as my preference is to have animals not in the house then,” she says. “I recommend options such as a kennel, daily board, family/friend or in their car while the showing occurs.

“All pet food should be removed, and pet bowls, if left in sight, clean and empty. Litter boxes should be clean and out of sight. Then I check the home for any noticeable traces of animals, like chewed doors, pet odors, anything that a buyer may note and express concern.”

Wagner asks buyer clients if they have any allergies to pets or concerns prior to showing homes. “I have had buyers leave a home almost immediately to avoid allergic reactions,” she notes.

Homebuyer pet desires

It’s not all negative with prospective buyers. Many have pets and want to find a home that suits their pets as well as themselves—in fact, a recent National Association of REALTORS® survey found that almost one-in-five buyers said pet-friendly neighborhoods and amenities were “very important” in their home search.

Danielle Andrews, a broker with Realty ONE Group Next Generation in Tallahassee, Florida, discusses how the home will meet their specific needs.

“Pets are valuable members of the family, too,” she says. “For some buyers, their pets may even have an entire bedroom to themselves. I encourage buyers with pets to evaluate yard space, checking for pet-friendly flooring and proximity to parks or walking trails.”

Other pet-approved tips for a home include:

A fenced-in yard. Hopefully a physical one, not an invisible one requiring a shock collar on the dog.

If the house has a pool, it should be pet-safe with a fence that separates the pool from the rest of the yard.

Dog-friendly amenities, with a dog park and restaurants and cafes that welcome dogs. Pet watering stations are also important.

Not too many stairs. They can be a real obstacle, especially for a short or an old dog.

A first-floor bedroom if you let your pet sleep in bed with you.

A large home, since dogs need room to roam inside.

Scott Bergmann, broker/owner of Realty ONE Group Authentic in Omaha, Nebraska, says it’s important for buyers to know beforehand about pets in homes they are considering.

“I always advise sellers to disclose the type of pet they have and if any damage has been caused by the pet,” he relates. “Buyers appreciate transparency, and for families who also have pets, knowing the home was pet-friendly can sometimes be a bonus.

“For buyers, I like to check the disclosures to confirm the type of pet the previous seller had. I also ask my clients upfront about the pets they currently have or plan to get so I can factor that into their search criteria. For example, some condos or townhomes may have pet restrictions, and I want to ensure my clients are informed and their furry family members are considered.”

Finally, the last thing a seller wants is for a potential buyer to exit the home seconds after entering because an animal within scares them off.

“When it comes to pets and selling, as a listing agent, disclose, disclose, disclose,” emphasizes Jeffrey Decatur, a broker associate with RE/MAX Capital in Latham, New York. “I don’t care what kind of critter it is, disclose it to the showing agent before they walk in the house. Put a sign on the door. I have had people who are deathly afraid of dogs, and it doesn’t matter the size. Birds, snakes, fish, you name it, someone is going to be afraid of it.”