Forbes Global Properties has named its 2024 Hyland Honoree: Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life. Established and named in memory of Forbes Global Properties co-founder Jeff Hyland, the award commemorates a 2024 stand-out residential real estate transaction that exemplifies the agent’s use of innovation, complex problem solving, and strategic thinking.

Presented on Friday, Dec.13 at the 2024 Annual Conference, Hyland Honoree celebrates Carrie’s representation of Honu Estate, Kukio 10A, Kona Coast, Hawai‘i Island, the company stated.

An extraordinary property comprised of 19 rooms and versatile spaces, Forbes Global stated that Honu Estate, Kukio 10A is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and timeless features. The seven-bedroom home spans nearly 18,500 total square feet across 1.58 acres and seamlessly connects tropical living with coastal serenity. Among the home’s features are a tranquil courtyard entry pond, state-of-the-art theater, yoga room with a private meditation garden, music room with recording facilities, children’s playroom, and an expansive swimming pool and spa.

Forbes Global added that Honu Estate, Kukio 10A represented a unique opportunity within Hawaii’s residential market and required a strategic and innovative approach that both showcased the unparalleled lifestyle and tailored the transaction to meet the needs of the buyer and the seller. To achieve success, Carrie drew from her deep expertise of the highly competitive market and created a deal structure that leveraged the exclusive location within the Kukio Golf and Beach Club and recognized the value of the exceptional home.

Nicholson is a top-producing real estate professional with more than 20 years of experience who serves as a Broker-in-Charge at Hawai‘i Life and a Director of Hawai‘i Life One—Big Island, the company’s concierge suite of services. Born and raised in Hawai‘i, Nicholson states she has a profound appreciation of and connection to the area and has experienced first-hand the growth and transformation of the Big Island. Her in-depth understanding and knowledge allow her to help clients make informed decisions and has resulted in more than a billion dollars in residential and land sales throughout her career.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.