Some businesses are built on spreadsheets, profit margins and market trends, but ours was born out of something much deeper: a lesson in helping people. I was introduced to Margaret, and like my mom (a retired real estate agent), she gave her life to her family, and it was her time to ask for help. A vibrant woman in her late 70s, Margaret needed more from her home sale to be able to afford moving into the same retirement home where her best friend lived.

Margaret’s journey

Margaret had lived in her home for over 40 years, and while it was filled with memories, it needed some upgrades. Her agent, a close family friend, recognized that without updates, Margaret wouldn’t get the value she deserved. Her agent called me, shared the story and asked for my help. Unaware it was the start of my next career, I agreed.

I provided capital for her improvements, helped select a reputable contractor and partnered with the agent to identify necessary improvements. Margaret didn’t have to worry about paying a dime until the home sold, and much of the stress of the homeselling process was removed. The paint, flooring, new furnace and landscaping were completed in a few weeks, and when her home hit the market, buyers lined up. It sold for more than she expected, and she now had the means to join her friend for the golden years.

A moment that mattered

On the day of closing, Margaret hugged me, tears of joy in her eyes. Her mascara left a stain on my white button-up shirt, but I didn’t mind. Instead, it was my badge of pride. At that moment, I knew this was more than just a real estate transaction. By helping people first, we were creating tangible value and changing her life. It felt good.

Improving lives one home at a time

Margaret’s story isn’t unique. Every day, agents use this approach to close deals, increase home values and reduce stress. It’s not just about transactions; it’s about creating a meaningful impact that you can be proud of. That’s why we say we’re “improving lives, one home at a time.”

For brokerages, we provide the platform free so you can recruit more agents by helping them provide more value—making the sale smoother for sellers and delivering problem-free, move-in ready homes to buyers. This approach doesn’t just create happy clients. It builds trust and long-term success for our entire industry when we need it most.

A message to brokerages and agents

If you’re a brokerage leader who truly wants a powerful recruitment tool that will change the lives of your agents and homeowners, I’d love to talk about how we can work together—not just because it’s good business, but because it’s the right thing to do. To learn more about HouseAmp loans for your brokerage, please visit www.HouseAmp.com/brokerages.

Let’s improve lives, one home at a time. We’ve got this!