Canopy MLS has announced its strategic partnership with Rayse, the technology platform designed to enhance agent-client relationships. This collaboration will provide brokers and their agents with early access to Rayse’s platform, which offers real-time visibility into agent activity throughout the entire transaction period. The tool contributes to greater transparency, trust, and communication between agents and consumers.

As a result of shifting legal landscapes and practice changes, the real estate industry is rapidly evolving to better meet consumer expectations and elevate the role of agents in the real estate transaction. Canopy MLS said that brokers and agents can now utilize Rayse to showcase their value through clear, data-driven insights that support both their clients and the integrity of the transaction process. Brokers and agents utilizing Rayse will achieve better agent-client collaboration, increased accountability, and deliver a more transparent real estate experience.

Rayse automatically captures agent activity and shows real-time progress to clients from consultation to closing, including calls, texts and mileage, the company stated. Clients receive greater visibility into the home buying and selling journey through consistent, clear reporting. Agents are better able to articulate their value and expertise and brokers are able to enhance brand experience and support the success of their professionals.

“We’re entering a new era in real estate where transparency and communication are paramount to success,” said James Dwiggins, co-founder and co-CEO of Rayse. “Rayse was developed to bridge the gap between the hard work agents do and the client’s understanding of that effort. This partnership with Canopy MLS allows us to reach more brokers who can benefit from tools that strengthen trust and clarity with their clients.”

Anne Marie DeCatyse, CEO of Canopy MLS, applauded the platform’s timely innovation.

“Products like Rayse are essential for brokers and agents to not only meet, but exceed, their clients’ expectations,” she said. “Canopy MLS has always strived to bring our subscribers optimum value and we believe that Rayse will be a well-utilized tool to provide a clear and detailed look at the home-buying process, which strengthens the agent-client relationship.”

Canopy MLS stated that Rayse will be introduced to their brokers during a special invitation only Broker Briefing on Jan. 9, 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.canopymls.com/.