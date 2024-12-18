Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced its latest affiliation of veteran-led Core Values Realty Associates based in Cibolo, Texas in the Greater San Antonio area.

The firm, now doing business as CENTURY 21 Core Values, is led by Rockie Carter, a U.S. Air Force Veteran with 20 years of service and multiple overseas deployments, the company noted. Carter became interested in real estate in 2012, after relocating his family to San Antonio from Las Vegas, where he was previously stationed. As a veteran who was relocated a number of times himself, Carter began studying VA-related real estate topics, such as Permanent Change of Station (PCS) cycles, Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates and other common military-related real estate experiences. In 2015, Carter decided to use his knowledge to become a resource for local military families, which is when he opened his own brokerage.

According to a release, Carter is joined by several other military veterans at his firm, many of whom also speak fluent Spanish, who assist clients with VA transactions, military relocation needs, land acquisition, farm and ranch properties and traditional residential real estate.

“If you’re a real estate professional, you understand the value that is associated with the CENTURY 21 brand,” said Carter. “The brand offers a robust suite of software solutions that we didn’t have access to as an independent brokerage, plus, as a franchise affiliate, we now have an international support network that we can rely on and use to connect with other brokerages around the world. A military career can bring a family anywhere at any time and having this global connectivity can help us reach our intended audience.”

He added, “I joined the real estate industry with the ultimate goal of doing good for those who deserve it most,” said Carter. “I’m incredibly fortunate to be in a position where I can do that at a large scale, and I believe that affiliating with Century 21 Real Estate will allow me to expand that reach even further. This isn’t just a business opportunity, this is an opportunity to make a genuine difference.”

San Antonio, dubbed “Military City,” is largely defined by its connection to the armed

Forces, the company noted. The area is home to four separate military bases and has the third-largest military population as of 2022, with over 5% of the local population being military households. Its military ties are a major driving force in the local economy, with the nearby oil and gas industries also contributing to a regular influx of new families.

“Military consumers have a very unique set of needs that often need to be addressed by someone who has been in their shoes,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Rockie has positioned himself to address those needs perfectly in one of the most viable markets for a military real estate skillset. To add his unique expertise to the CENTURY 21 ® network is incredibly valuable and we can’t wait to help him further serve those who served us.”

