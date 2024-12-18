William Raveis has announced the strategic partnership with Town & Country Real Estate (T&C), a luxury brokerage serving the East End of Long Island since 2005.

The T&C offices will be joining forces with William Raveis’ growing network of over 140 offices, and 4,500 agents from Maine to Florida, according to a release. Likewise, William Raveis gains a foothold within the greater Hampton, North Fork and Montauk luxury marketplace. T&C’s founder, Judi Desiderio (CEO) and Janet Hummel (Managing Partner) will stay on as partners along with more than 150 T&C sales agents.

“We’re delighted to welcome Town & Country to our family company,” said William “Bill” Raveis Jr., the founder and CEO of William Raveis. “I’ve gotten to know Judi and Janet over these many months and found our business model, family culture, and entrepreneurial approach to helping the agents align beautifully.”

William Raveis noted that this year it celebrates 50 years in business, with Bill Raveis at the helm and his sons Chris and Ryan Raveis as co-presidents.

Chris Raveis commented, “T&C’s stellar reputation for luxury service resonates with clients in the Hamptons and will elsewhere in our footprint.”

Judi Desiderio agreed with Chris Raveis’s sentiment, adding, “Our trademark has always been our ability to pivot to the needs of buyers, sellers, and renters. This expansion through the Raveis footprint gives our associates the single best opportunity to grow their businesses and service their clients in a unique way bolstered by superior technology and support. Which is why we’re excited to grow our business throughout the luxury Triangle—New York City, The Hamptons, Palm Beach, and Westchester County. Stronger together, the possibilities are endless with William Raveis.”

Bill Raveis said he is confident in their mission, adding, “Our expertise in luxury marketing and providing full-service offerings through William Raveis Mortgage and Insurance helps navigate the complexities of buying, selling, and renting properties. In addition, every agent and client benefits from our robust referral network spanning the East Coast.”

For more information, visit https://www.raveis.com/.