The Long Island Board of REALTORS®, Inc. (LIBOR) has announced that it has launched a new podcast, “Room to Think,” as a go-to resource offering insights and discussions on market trends, rules and regulations, work issues such as agent safety, diversity initiatives, lifestyle topics and the evolving challenges of the industry. LIBOR also announced that it will be furthering its “Home for All of Us” fair housing campaign to ensure people can choose where they live, regardless of their protected characteristics.

“We’re so excited to offer our colleagues ‘Room to Think,’ and focus on timely topics with expert perspectives to help you stay ahead in your career and better serve your clients,” said Doreen Spagnuolo, CEO of LIBOR. “Wherever you are in your career – a seasoned broker or new agent–or if you’re in the market to buy or sell a home, our podcast offers something for everyone.”

Spagnuolo will host Room to Think Jan. 13, 2025 to review some of the major industry trends of 2024 and look ahead to issues in the new year, including:

Moving forward following the NAR changes;

Market updates and what’s in store for Q1 and beyond;

The importance of accurate data and updates to the central multiple listing service database, OneKey® MLS;

Advocacy and lobbying priorities, including affordable housing, reduced taxes and lower costs in the home-buying process; and

Fostering global business opportunities for LIBOR members and connecting them to international markets. (LIBOR’s Global Business Council received NAR’s prestigious Platinum Global Achievement Program Award for 2024, recognizing LIBOR’s dedication to equipping members with tools to succeed in the global real estate market.)

Earlier this month, LIBOR’s President Kevin Leatherman and Associate Corporate Counsel Patrick Fife discussed the NAR settlement and its effects on the Long Island market on the podcast, a press release noted. Listen to the podcast here.

“We invite everyone to tune in for actionable advice to be informed, and empowered, as part of a community committed to advancing the industry,” Spagnuolo said. “Room to Think is more than just a podcast – it’s your connection to ideas and innovations driving real estate forward.”

“Home for All of Us” fair housing campaign



Launched in 2022, the fair housing campaign builds on resources addressing discrimination based on income and disabilities. LIBOR’s resources are available on the Home for All of Us website.

“Fair housing is a core principle of LIBOR and we are committed to this long-term effort,” said Spagnuolo, adding that this and other important topics such as immigration, diversity, equity and inclusion and AI/technology will be part of the Room to Think conversation, the company said.

LIBOR serves more than 30,000 real estate professionals on Long Island and beyond.

For information on Room to Think, visit www.lirealtor.com.