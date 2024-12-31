The January issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at United Real Estate’s thriving brokerage and exponential growth over the past decade. In addition, we introduce Heather Stenson, RISMedia’s 2024 Rookie of the Year winner, Buffini’s 17th annual Bold Predictions: 2025 Real Estate Market Outlook virtual event and legendary real estate coach Darryl Davis provides commentary on Leading the Year of the Skilled Agent in 2025.

On the Cover

‘We Are United’

How United Real Estate took the lead among 100%-commission companies by seeing things differently

Estate is thriving. The brokerage has also grown its market share and agent size exponentially over the past decade. The Dallas-headquartered company has soared in agent growth and is now the eighth largest in the U.S., jumping from 139th in RISMedia’s 2020 Power Broker Report to the largest flat-fee brokerage in transaction count today. United has done what few brokerages have been able to achieve: meteoric success without sacrificing its core principles. And it’s all by intentional design, says CEO Dan Duffy. “We intentionally built something that wasn’t an incremental improvement on the status quo,” he says. In this month’s cover story, take a closer look at the winning model that prioritizes agent profitability and happiness above all else.

Highlights

The Ingredients to an Award-Winning Rookie Year

Meet Heather Stenson, RISMedia’s 2024 Rookie of the Year winner.

Buffini, Yun Cautiously Predict Better Times Ahead for the Industry

Buffini & Company’s founder and chairman and NAR’s chief economist offered their expert opinions during Buffini’s 17th annual Bold Predictions: 2025 Real Estate Market Outlook virtual event.

Darryl Davis: Leading the Year of the Skilled Agent in 2025

How a legendary coach blends humor, heart and hard-hitting skills to empower agents in an evolving industry.



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!