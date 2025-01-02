An incredibly high rate of buyers start their search online. So, when it comes to attracting buyers to your listing, there are certain mistakes that you can’t afford to make.

Let’s explore four red flags that will send potential buyers running from your listing.

1. There are no interior photos

Many agents assume that omitting the interior photos is the best option if a property needs significant work. However, that’s not the case.

Homebuyers lack time and patience when browsing online listings. Without interior photos, they’ll likely skip your listing and move on to one with more details.

Even if your property needs a lot of TLC, take those interior photos and list them anyway. A specific demographic (like flippers) may be looking for a property that needs work, and seeing the images allows them to estimate renovation costs and determine the property’s profit potential.

2. Your listing description is riddled with typos

Several typos in your listing description send a message to potential buyers: the listing is not your priority.

If you don’t take the extra time to proofread and revise the typos, viewers may assume the property isn’t worth exploring and consider the lack of effort a red flag. If you aren’t a wordsmith, consider working with a freelance copywriter to create your listing descriptions.

3. You use generic language for a renovated property like “facelift” or “updated”

Buyers often distrust flipped homes, assuming quick fixes may hide deeper issues that will be expensive and time-consuming later on.

Instead of using blanket terms, focus on precisely what has been updated and when.

Examples:

This beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch boasts a stunning kitchen that was updated in 2022 with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and soft-close cabinetry.

Additional updates include a new roof (2021) and energy-efficient windows throughout (2020), ensuring peace of mind for years to come.

The lower level was completely renovated in 2022, adding a bright and inviting family room with recessed lighting and luxury vinyl plank flooring. In 2021, the upstairs bathrooms were updated with new vanities, fixtures and tile.

4. The photos are edited too heavily

With millennials taking the lead as the largest buyer demographic today, browsers can spot heavily edited photos a mile away.

For example, small features like the outlets and switch plates may appear “stretched” if the photo editor attempts to make the house look larger with a fish lens. Or, the sky may look an unrealistic shade of bright blue in exterior photos, distracting from the property.

As a general rule of thumb, the photos should paint the home in a good light without being deceiving.

