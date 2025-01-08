Above, Morgan Carey

In a groundbreaking move that sets Real Estate Webmasters apart from traditional tech companies, CEO Morgan Carey has taken a deeply immersive approach to product development. In the beginning of 2024, Carey, together with his wife, Carly Carey, launched a real estate team through eXp Realty.

“Carly, who’s a licensed REALTOR®, has been a top performer on the Real Estate Webmasters platform for years,” shares Carey. “In 2024, we decided to start our own real estate team, and it’s been an incredible journey. It gave us a whole new level of appreciation for the platform and how it can drive tens of millions of dollars in transactions.”

Carey’s dual role as CEO of Real Estate Webmasters and COO of the Carly Carey Real Estate Team offers a unique perspective that allows him to experience the challenges and opportunities agents face daily. This hands-on approach has already led to rapid innovation within the company’s suite of tools.

“Running a real estate team from inside a tech company gives us an enormous advantage,” explains Carey. “We’re doing transactions every day, working with buyers and sellers and seeing firsthand what agents and team leaders need. This approach accelerates our R&D and helps us build features that are both relevant and impactful.”

Among the innovations that Carey created for the Carly Carey Real Estate Team is a recruiting software called Market Watch. This tool combines past and present performance data to help team leaders identify top talent, track agent performance trends and make informed recruiting decisions. “Market Watch allows us to analyze an agent’s performance, from average days on market to deal volume,” says Carey. “We’re transforming how brokers recruit and retain agents by giving them actionable insights.”

With Carey’s firsthand experience of forming and managing a real estate team, he gained the critical insights necessary to develop innovative tools like Market Watch. By plunging himself into the day-to-day routine of real estate operations, Carey was able to identify gaps in existing technologies and create solutions that directly cater to the needs of brokerages.

Carey’s involvement doesn’t stop at product development though. Each week, he hosts training sessions open to all of Real Estate Webmasters’ clients, providing tips and strategies on CRM usage, lead conversion and sales best practices. These sessions are transforming how agents view online leads, with some participants closing deals in their first week from web leads.

“The missing piece for many agents wasn’t the software—it was training and accountability,” says Carey. “Now, we’re filling that gap, and the results speak for themselves. Agents who once doubted the value of web leads are seeing tangible success.”

Looking to the future, Carey has big plans for both Real Estate Webmasters and his real estate team. “We aim to become the No. 1 real estate team on Central Vancouver Island within three years,” he reveals. “But beyond that, we’ll continue to develop innovations like Market Watch, and redefine what we can do for this industry.”

With this unique hands-on approach, Real Estate Webmasters is setting a new standard for real estate technology companies. By combining practical experience with their R&D, clients can reach unprecedented levels of success.

For more information about Real Estate Webmasters and its innovative solutions, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com/.