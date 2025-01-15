The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced the appointment of Jarrod Grasso as its first-ever Senior Vice President of Industry Relations.

In this newly created role, NAR stated that Grasso will spearhead the organization’s efforts to deepen engagement with state and local associations, MLS executives and other critical industry partners and ensure that the association remains at the forefront of innovation, collaboration and advocacy within the industry.

Grasso brings over two decades of experience in real estate association leadership, according to a release, which includes his most recent position as CEO of New Jersey REALTORS® where he successfully advanced legislative priorities, enhanced member services, and championed initiatives to promote professionalism and inclusivity within the profession.

In addition to his work in New Jersey, a release noted that Grasso has also maintained an active role on the national association level. Previously, he has served as a NAR Director and was the 2015 Chair of the Association Executives Committee. Grasso has been honored by NAR with the REALTOR® Association Certified Executive designation, which recognizes his specialized industry knowledge and achievements. In 2013 Jarrod was inducted into the NAR Association Executives Committee’s Dr. Almon R. “Bud” Smith Leadership Society, and in 2020, he received the William R. Magel Award of Excellence for excelling in his role as an association executive.

NAR noted that Grasso’s deep understanding of association and industry dynamics and his proven track record of building partnerships and fostering collaboration make him uniquely qualified to lead the organization’s expanded focus on industry engagement.

“Investing in dedicated resources to facilitate state and local relations is critical to ensure we’re hearing real-time feedback about challenges leaders face so they can be addressed quickly,” commented Nykia Wright, CEO of NAR. “Jarrod’s extraordinary reputation across the industry and with our national, state and local associations make him the perfect fit for this position. I am confident that his leadership will enhance NAR’s ability to serve REALTORS®.”

As Senior Vice President of Industry Relations, NAR stated that Grasso will serve as the primary liaison between NAR and state and local association leaders. A major area of his focus will be on raising awareness of and promoting value around NAR initiatives to ensure members at all levels can better leverage tools, training and resources from the national group to advance in their profession.

“One of my very first steps as a young agent was to join my local association, so I know firsthand the importance of forging strong connections between local, state and national associations,” said NAR President Kevin Sears. “Having known Jarrod for nearly two decades, I have personally witnessed his collaborative approach, and I have full confidence in his extensive experience. He is well suited in this role to showcase the bonds that unite our REALTOR® family and ensure we’re collaborating effectively at every level.”

Grasso said he is “honored to join NAR in this pivotal new role,” and he looks forward to “working alongside my association colleagues, our members and other industry partners to demonstrate how together we can create meaningful solutions for REALTORS®.”

“By fostering strong relationships and addressing critical industry priorities, we can help members remain indispensable to their clients and communities,” he concluded.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.