Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) has announced that it welcomed nearly 50 Weichert® affiliated brokers, owners and managers to its Leadership Academy last month in Orlando, held at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The multi-day Leadership Academy is a top-level training program that focuses on teaching the Weichert pillars for building world-class real estate offices, the company noted.

According to a release, the event highlighted WREA’s commitment to both professional development and giving back to local communities. By hosting the Leadership Academy at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, WREA and its affiliates contributed to the organization’s mission of collecting and distributing food to those in need throughout Central Florida, a press release noted.

“Our Leadership Academy was created to give Weichert franchisees a solid foundation and the confidence to successfully manage and grow their businesses,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “The various management systems our Academy covers are always very enlightening, even for experienced brokers. Implementing the systems we teach and the tools we provide certainly helps these leaders achieve long-term success in their local markets.”

The company noted that the Weichert Leadership Academy training program is held multiple times a year and hosted by the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. executive and business coaching teams. Attendees of the event include brokers, owners and managers from recently or soon-to-be opened franchised offices, new managers of branch offices, as well as any existing brokers, owners, and managers interested in taking a refresher course.

Participants learn how to successfully implement the Weichert® methodologies into their offices to set their brokerages up for success and growth. This includes focusing on the key pillars of recruiting, listing/buying mastery, open houses and measuring key performance indicators, the release noted.

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit www.weichertfranchise.com.