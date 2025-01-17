Above, from left, Carolyn Rosson and Betsy Cameron

Ebby Halliday Companies has announced that Betsy Cameron has been named president of the company as Carolyn Rosson, who most recently served as president and CEO, will transition to serve as chairman of the company.

A fourth-generation Dallasite with 20 years of real estate experience, Cameron joined the Ebby Halliday Companies in 2019 as sales leader of its Little White House office, the company noted. During her tenure, she also has led two additional offices of the company’s Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate brand. Cameron most recently served as senior vice president of operations for the Ebby Halliday Companies, a press release stated.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity and feel so privileged to be part of an exceptionally smooth transition process,” Cameron says. “Carolyn Rosson and our entire leadership team have set an incredible level of excellence for our company. It’s my honor to serve a team of immensely talented agents, sales leaders, and employees. The opportunity to help lead this storied company to its next level of growth and performance is both humbling and exciting.”

After 45 years with the Ebby Halliday Companies—a journey that began when she was just 21 years old—Carolyn Rosson has made the decision to retire, the release noted.

“This company has been more than a career; it has been my home, my family, and my passion for nearly five decades,” says Rosson. “While this decision comes with mixed emotions, I feel it is the right time to step back and enjoy the fruits of a life dedicated to a company and industry I love so dearly. I am looking forward to spending more time with my amazing husband, Barney, my incredible daughter and son-in-law, and my two beautiful grandchildren.”

“Carolyn served the Ebby Halliday Companies with unparalleled distinction and integrity for over 40 years, and we are deeply grateful for her exceptional leadership and dedication to our company and the industry as a whole,” said Chris Kelly, executive vice president of HomeServices of America. “With Betsy Cameron leading the way and the talented team at the Ebby Halliday Companies by her side, we are confident in their ability to uphold and advance our tradition of excellence in serving clients and communities.”

For more information, visit ebby.com