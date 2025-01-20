Wisconsin native Tony Wendorf always planned to be a doctor. In 2009, he earned a PhD in forensic psychology and went to work qualifying executive talent for industrial organizations. He loved the work, and still does, setting aside part of every work week to continue in his first career.

But in 2017, a friend in the industry started him thinking about real estate.

“I had always had an interest in real estate,” Wendorf said. “The hours were flexible, the pay was good, and like my work as a licensed psychologist, it was all about helping others to live their dream.”

Along the way, Wendorf had learned a lot from a book called, “Raving Fans,” by Ken Blanchard and Sheldon Bowles.

“The book provides a simple framework for building a raving fan base,” Wendorf said, “because just having satisfied customers isn’t good enough anymore.”

In 2021, internalizing the concept, Wendorf joined First Weber Realtors Lake Country office in Delafield, where his team of eight, last year tallied 160 accepted offers worth more than $70 million.

Barbara Pronin: You’re a very busy man, Tony Wendorf. How do you find the time and energy to manage two successful careers?

Tony Wendorf: I’m typically up and at my desk by six in the morning, and I often work until eight at night – but I find myself energized by the work I do. I deal with a lot of happy people.

BP: So, let’s go back a bit, to when you joined First Weber. It’s the only company you’ve worked for, isn’t it?

TW: It is, and they’ve been wonderful – and I came into the business fully ready, with a deep understanding that customer service is paramount. In my first year, I earned $6.3 million. In my second year, it was $16 million. That’s when I knew it was time to create a team.

BP: What did you look for in recruiting team members?

TW: I was, and still am, open to people with a similar mindset; ethical, hard-working people with at least five years in the business, who are committed to unparalleled customer service.

BP: What do you mean by ‘unparalleled’ service?

TW: Going the extra mile to be sure we exceed our clients’ expectations in every step of the process. Our goal is to make the buying or selling experience fun, easy, and so successful that our clients become forever clients and refer their friends and family.

BP: What’s the size of your team today?

TW: There are eight in sales, including me, and two fantastic administrators, a transaction manager, and an operations director.

BP: And how do you stay organized?

TW: We have a weekly meeting every Tuesday, so that everyone stays up to date – and we talk often and meet whenever something needs to be addressed. We are results-driven. Achievement is our thing, and we love to celebrate wins. All in all, we have a great time, in and out of the office.

BP: Is that how you would describe your team culture?

TW: That’s part of it, yes. But it really goes deeper than that. We are united in our core belief in what I call the Five important F’s: Faith, Family, Friends, Fitness and Financial. We are committed to doing the work of God, ethically and morally, but also to spend quality time with friends and family – to stay healthy, and take care of others as we achieve financial stability.

BP: Does that mean you have a philanthropic side?

TW: Absolutely. We give back about $40,000 a year to the communities we serve. We have a $15,000 annual sponsorship to St. Anthony on the Lake, helping to serve the needy, and the rest to a variety of local causes that are meaningful to our team members – the homeless, grief counseling, local sports teams, to name a few. The rule is, don’t say no.

BP: Tell us something about the communities you serve.

TW: Delafield is truly lake country, grassy hills amid any number of lakes and streams – great for recreation, and a great place to live. We are 25 minutes from Milwaukee and 45 minutes from Madison, so we attract a lot of commuters looking for peaceful space outside of the city.

BP: What is your average sale price?

TW: The average is about $440,000, although we recently sold a $6.5 million lake property and a $57,000 parcel of land.

BP: And finally, Tony, what advice do you have for team leaders just starting out?

TW: Have a thick skin. Much of your time will be spent making others happy, and helping others to grow. A leader’s job is to make his people successful. That’s where you need to invest yourself. Their success is your success, and that makes everyone happy, including the customers you serve.

Tony Wendorf & Associates Team Listing

2313 North Mill Road

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

Sold on 9/11/24: $4,000,000

Property includes 9.18 private acres and 648 ft of private lake frontage on Upper Nemahbin. This 5,000 sq ft log cabin was meticulously crafted with rustic charm and well-appointed finishes. Home includes soaring ceilings, expansive windows and breathtaking views throughout the home. A finished lower level walks out to an infinity pool. In addition to the main home, the property includes a 3,000 sq ft outbuilding.

To see more listing details, click here.

To contact the team email Tonywendorfassociates@firstweber.com.