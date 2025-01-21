Living Realty, Inc., a full-service real estate brokerage and subsidiary of Living Group of Companies, has announced its affiliation with Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Established in 1980, Living Realty, Inc. focuses on residential, commercial, industrial and investment properties in the Toronto metro area, where it maintains several offices. Since Jan. 1, 2023, Living Realty has sold more than $1.1 billion (U.S. dollars) in real estate.

On Mar. 3, 2025, Living Realty, Inc. will begin operating as KW Living Realty. The real estate firm currently has 550 agents and 35 staff members, all of whom are expected to transition to Keller Williams—and make KW Living Reality the brand’s No. 1 market center in Canada by agent count.

When asked why the company has chosen now to affiliate, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of the Living Group of Companies Ben Wong told RISMedia in a statement that:

“As a successful independent real estate firm, the decision to affiliate with a franchise organization—even one as large and successful as Keller Williams—is never easy. However, the more we got to know their management team, understood their corporate philosophy, and came to appreciate the agent-centric, tech-driven and education-based culture, the more an agreement made sense.”

Wong added that Living Realty is “an organization that has always put its people first, (so) it only made sense to partner with Keller Williams and give our agents an unparalleled advantage in our market, which will help make these professionals—and their clients—more successful.”

In a press release from Keller Williams, William E. Soteroff, regional operating principal of KW Canada and president of Keller Williams Worldwide said that “(Living Realty’s) long-standing reputation for excellence, combined with their unwavering commitment to agent success and client satisfaction, aligns perfectly with our powerful culture and mission to empower entrepreneurs to thrive.”

David Wong has been appointed team leader of the KW Living Realty market center, effective Mar. 3, 2025. He previously served as vice president of Living Realty, overseeing the company’s operations and administration.

Kelvin Wong will be operating principal of KW Living Realty. He previously served as Living Realty’s broker of record since 2016.

“While the consensus among many is that last year’s challenging market will lead to significant price increases in the resale real estate sector this year, opportunities on the buyer side still exist,” said Kelvin Wong. “While competition for homes is back, so too is a lower mortgage environment. Combine more favourable rates, recent downward pressures on price and a frustrated sellers’ market, and buyers will reap the rewards.

“At Living, our real estate agents’ experience shows a more balanced and, more importantly, realistic housing market, which leads to greater stability, comfort and value for today’s homebuyers,” he added.