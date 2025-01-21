Offerpad has announced the launch of PriceLock, a service that “locks in” the homeowner’s final selling price at contract signing and protects against unexpected price reductions later, the company noted.

How it works:

Request an offer:

Sellers request an offer and receive an estimated cash offer within minutes Schedule an inspection:

Sellers can schedule their home inspection on their timeline, is some cases as soon the next day Price confirmed – PriceLock:

After the inspection, Offerpad confirms the purchase price, locking it in with PriceLock Choose a closing date:

Sellers select their preferred closing date, ensuring confidence and control throughout the process Free local move:

Offerpad provides a free local move, streamlining the transition to a new home

“Customers shouldn’t have to worry about uncertainty when selling their home or question whether their price might change later,” said Cortney Read, chief of staff and vice president of operations at Offerpad. “With PriceLock, our sellers can trust that the price we commit to at contract signing is the price they’ll receive. We’re dedicated to providing that level of certainty and confidence.”

Visit https://www.offerpad.com/move-for-free/ for more details.