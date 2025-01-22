Is there anything more depressing for a real estate professional than seeing a For Sale By Owner sign planted in a front yard? Not only does it mean no commission but there is also the subtle hint that your services are not required in order to sell the property. You know it’s not true. If you can gain an audience with the seller, here are four things to point out that they may not have considered. It’s worth a try, right?

You will price the home correctly

Homesellers will usually not put the time into viewing comps and other variables that agents would use in order to price a home properly. Plus owners will likely list a sky-high number. You can point out that your expertise will result in more potential buyers viewing the home, leading to more offers and a higher selling price.

More repairs yield a higher sales price

Unless FSBO folks have inspections done, they’re likely not to recognize what’s important to have fixed before putting their home on sale. Saving receipts to show buyers also provides them with the satisfaction of knowing the home has been kept in good condition, thus raising interest levels.

Staging the home always works

Rarely will owners stage their homes on their own. There’s a science you understand about how to make even subtle changes to rooms that they cannot know. First impressions are everything to potential buyers, so you can tell FSBO folks how you would go about staging, and what it can mean to maximize the sale price.

Negotiating is for pros

Few closings are problem-free. The price may have been agreed upon, but inspections usually have the buyer seeking adjustments for any number of things. You as the agent can play the negotiator better than the owner, avoid too many concessions and help avoid the hostilities that sometimes result from disagreements over money.