Final Offer has announced the launch of Private Exclusive Listings (PX), a new feature that allows agents to share off-market and pre-market properties within their brokerage and directly with clients via a private channel, providing early access to properties before they’re publicly listed on the MLS.

Private Exclusive Listings are off-market or pre-market properties and allow agents within the same brokerage to collaborate and share properties that haven’t yet been made public on the MLS, the company explained. With Final Offer, these listings are automatically included in the saved search channels of consumers working with agents from that brokerage, and If a listing matches a client’s criteria, it will appear directly in their feed alongside all on-market listings, letting buyers see all properties in one place, a release explained.

“We’re excited to bring access to private exclusives to our customers,” said Tim Quirk, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Final Offer. “This new feature gives listing agents a unique opportunity to test the market, collect offers and make informed decisions about next steps for their sellers, whether that’s transacting off market or bringing on the market with offers publicly registered for all to see.”

The company said the Final Offer platform offers full negotiation functionality for both on-market and off-market listings and includes the ability to test multiple pricing strategies, engage in real-time negotiations, and make use of the Final Offer button which lets sellers define a price and terms that would let a buyer “buy it now.”

Agents can fully negotiate properties off-market or choose to “toggle” them on market to the MLS. In either case, the traction that is already in place, remains live on Final Offer, the company noted.

For more information on finaloffer.com visit contact.finaloffer.com/join-final-offer-private-exclusives.