Rocket Companies has announced the launch of its new website Rocket.com. Rocket.com allows consumers to search, purchase and manage their home financing with an AI-driven experience, combining the forces of Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes.

Rocket stated that Rocket.com will improve the home buying process by bringing home search, financing and servicing together in one intuitive platform. Clients will be able to easily explore properties and receive personalized financing options from a Rocket Mortgage banker in just a few clicks.

“Rocket.com is designed for serious buyers and sellers, offering a streamlined path to homeownership,” said Jamie Belsky, chief product and design officer at Rocket. “The platform combines Rocket Mortgage’s award-winning service with Rocket Homes’ search and deep property insights. By leveraging AI technology, we are making buying a home more accessible and achievable for everyone.”

Rocket also noted that at the heart of the site is Rocket’s AI Agent. It provides 24/7 support, answers real estate and mortgage questions and keeps clients and real estate agents informed about interest rates and market trends. In addition, the AI Agent streamlines tasks such as filling out applications, connecting users with Rocket Mortgage bankers and offering guidance throughout the process. The company stated that since its launch, this tool has tripled Rocket’s conversion rate from website visits to loan closings, validating the confidence and support it gives consumers every step of the way.

“Rocket.com is a significant milestone for the company and the future of homeownership,” Belsky continued. “With this intuitive platform, we will remove traditional barriers for homebuyers through instant offers, AI-powered financing and Verified Approval Letters. We want to create a process that empowers clients with confidence, making it faster and easier for them to achieve their dream of owning a home.”

