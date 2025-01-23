Upfront—a financial platform designed for brokers and their agents—and Loft47—a provider of back-office broker accounting technology—have announced a partnership to offer Liquid, a new product that aims to provide greater financial flexibility and funding options to real estate agents.

With declining transaction volumes impacting both agent income and brokerage revenue, the companies noted that the partnership offers a solution to agent liquidity needs. Upfront’s innovative commission advance platform, known for its low fees, transparent terms and unique “Pipeline Protection” (safeguarding advances if deals fall through), will be integrated directly into Liquid’s back-office system.

Upfront and Loft47 also noted that this integration allows brokerages to offer agents immediate access to earned commissions upon going to contract, improving cash flow and agent retention. According to the release, brokerages can choose to fund advances themselves or leverage Upfront’s capital, providing flexibility.

“This partnership maximizes value for brokers and agents by directly impacting key metrics like recruitment, retention, and revenue,” said Pierre Calzadilla, co-founder of Upfront. “Agents benefit from a seamless experience and favorable terms, and brokers see a positive impact on their bottom line.”

“Together, we’re unlocking significant opportunities for brokerages to bolster financial stability and support their agents,” said Sasha Hryciuk, CEO of Loft47. “Combining Liquid’s commission advance technology with Upfront’s financial expertise creates a powerful, integrated solution for the entire real estate industry.”

This new partnership is now available across the US and soon will be launched across Canada. US-based Loft47 clients can now offer Upfront to provide working capital for their agents.

To learn more about upfront, visit myupfront.com.