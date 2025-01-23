Above, K. Jennifer Cook

When K. Jennifer Cook founded Vista Collective Real Estate in 2022, her goal was never about scaling for the sake of growth—it was about reshaping the real estate experience in St. Johns County, Florida. With a keen focus on collaboration, integrity and exceptional service, Cook and her team quickly became one of the top independent brokerages in the area, racking up over $80 million in sales in just two years. Now, as they join Compass, Cook’s vision expands further.

Here, Cook talks about her path to success, overcoming challenges as a woman leader and the exciting opportunities ahead with Compass.

What inspired you to form Vista Collective Real Estate, and how did you scale it to become one of the top independent brokerages in St. Johns County?

Having worked as a broker associate for several years at a large franchise, as well as having held a position as a broker manager, I saw the need for increased transparency, leadership and collaboration within the local real estate community. I’m proud that the growth we experienced as a brokerage came about organically as our team members focused on being the best version of themselves.

How does joining Compass enhance your team’s ability to deliver exceptional service and grow in the North Florida market?

By joining Compass, the Vista Collective Group now has access to cutting-edge technology, tools and resources to ensure our buyers and sellers are at the forefront of the market and have every opportunity to realize their goals. Private Exclusives and Compass Concierge are two programs that we’re especially thrilled about, as they will give our customers an advantage against their competition when it comes to finding their dream properties and selling their homes at the highest prices possible.

What challenges have you faced as a woman leading a top-performing brokerage, and what advice would you give to women aspiring to leadership roles in real estate?

I’ve been lucky to have the support and encouragement from other amazing men and women in the real estate industry who have taken the time and energy to pour into my life and business. There will always be challenges, but the biggest obstacle you will face is yourself. You can either stand in your own way and let fear and doubt creep in, or you can passionately pursue your goals. If you’re aspiring to take a leadership role or pursue a dream, go for it.

Vista Collective emphasizes creativity and unparalleled client service. What key practices have helped you maintain this standard as your team has grown?

Vista Collective is constantly evaluating and improving its client care system to ensure we’re delivering white-glove service. In the past year, we’ve implemented a VIP program to honor our biggest supporters, launched a customer gifting program and improved our referral rewards program. We also host events throughout the year to spend time with and celebrate our customers and their families. Our goal is to build lifelong relationships so that we may continue to serve and support our customers long after their home sale.

As you join Compass, what are your goals for the next phase of your career and for the success of your team in St. Augustine and beyond?

I could not be more excited to represent the Compass brand as Vista Collective continues to make an impact in St. Augustine and surrounding areas.

For more information, please visit https://www.vistacollectivefl.com.