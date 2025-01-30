Property Highlights:

Location: Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

Listing Price: $4,595,000

Features: 3,100-square-foot fully renovated townhouse with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Skylit staircase, chef’s kitchen, elegant drawing room, manicured garden and EV-ready garage.

Every home tells a story, but few can boast a chapter as luminous as 3321 Dent Place NW. Tucked away in the heart of Georgetown’s storied West Village, this Colonial Revival townhouse holds a place in American history as the first home of Senator John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. In December 1953, as newlyweds, the future president and first lady settled into this modest yet charming residence, where Jackie would infuse her signature elegance by painting furniture and arranging John’s artwork.

Now, 70 years later, this property has undergone a breathtaking transformation, blending its illustrious past with the pinnacle of modern conveniences. Under the meticulous vision of renowned developer District495 and celebrated architect Christian Zapatka, the home has been reimagined into a masterpiece that seamlessly merges history and innovation.

Come inside, and you’re greeted by a sense of timeless elegance: a grand curvilinear staircase capped by a skylight, soaring ceilings and period-authentic millwork that pays homage to its roots. Every detail, from the chef’s kitchen outfitted with Thermador appliances to the expansive manicured garden, has been curated to elevate modern living while honoring the home’s iconic origins.

RISMedia spoke with Matt Ackland of Washington Fine Properties, who is co-listing the home with Nancy Taylor Bubes, about what makes this home so special and its ability to offer a sense of permanence while adapting to modern needs.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Matt Ackland: There are so many aspects that make this home great. First, the historical significance–this was where President Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy lived in 1953 when he was first elected Senator. That connection has brought a lot of attention. Georgetown itself is such a sought-after community, with its historic beauty, proximity to the Potomac River and vibrant atmosphere. Back in 1953, location was key for the Kennedys, and it remains just as important today.

JM: In marketing this property, how has storytelling played a role in connecting with prospective buyers, and how does it enhance the value of historic homes like this one?

MA: This house tells its own story, and that’s made the storytelling aspect easy. It was even featured in a book called “Camelot at Dawn” about the Kennedys’ time here as newlyweds. There are iconic pictures of them in the garden, enjoying evenings indoors and walking the streets of Georgetown with their dog. That narrative has helped us connect with prospective buyers. We’ve seen interest from influencers and local media, which has been great for sharing the story. The home itself adds to the story. For example, we installed a stunning sweeping staircase that has become the centerpiece of the renovation. When people walk in and look up at the sunlight streaming through, they often pause in awe. We also preserved key elements like the large pane window in the living room and the balcony where the Kennedys were photographed. The garden was updated to include usable space, blending beauty and practicality while honoring its historical roots.

JM: Who do you see as the ideal buyer for this unique property, and what features do you think will resonate most with them?

MA: We were very intentional about the renovation to appeal to a wide range of buyers. Georgetown is a family neighborhood, so we made sure the home could accommodate families, empty nesters or even young couples. With its four floors, we added an elevator for convenience and accessibility, which makes it suitable for aging in place. There are two bedrooms on the upper level and two on the lower level, giving flexibility for different needs. The garage and walkability of Georgetown will likely appeal to someone moving from the suburbs. Ultimately, we didn’t design with just one buyer in mind–we wanted to ensure it could suit anyone looking for a luxurious, historic home in this unique neighborhood.

JM: How does this property balance maintaining its historical charm with meeting the expectations of today’s luxury market?

MA: In Georgetown, any renovation involves strict oversight from the Georgetown Historic Board and the city. Exterior changes aren’t allowed, while interior updates require careful consideration to preserve historical value. We kept a traditional look inside while updating key features to meet modern buyers’ expectations. The materials were chosen with care, ensuring the home stayed true to its roots while offering luxury. Our developers are some of the best in the area and understand the meticulous process required in Georgetown.

JM: How does a property with this mix of history and luxury influence the Georgetown market, and what buyer trends are you seeing?

MA: I wouldn’t say it sets trends, but it certainly brings attention to the market. What truly stands out here is the quality of the renovation. The development team’s attention to detail is impeccable. From the staircase to the elevator and the gorgeous kitchen, every inch of the home has been thoughtfully designed. While the Kennedy connection attracts buyers, what ultimately makes someone fall in love is walking through the door and seeing the craftsmanship. It’s that combination of history and quality that creates a truly special space.

For more information, please visit https://www.wfp.com.