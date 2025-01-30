Like most top-producing agents, Suzy Minken, with Compass in Short Hills, New Jersey, has experience on the extreme ends of the home-buying spectrum when it comes to timing. She makes strong recommendations to clients about how to proceed during the process, but acknowledges she cannot force the issue when it’s about the biggest purchase of someone’s life.

This dynamic dance—maybe more an art than a science—illustrates just how important timing is, and how it can be the difference between getting a client their dream home or watching them walk away despondent.

Minken says most clients listen to her with successful results, but there have also been a few who delayed and lost out.

“If you take too long to find that perfect moment, it can be lost,” she says. “Throughout the home-buying process, there are distinct windows of opportunity. Homebuyers can miss out on these moments if they are not attuned to the fast-moving landscape of real estate. Keep in mind that all it takes is for two buyers at the same time who want to make an offer on the same home to create competition.

“Once you have identified the home of your dreams, the role that timing plays in making that a reality cannot be overemphasized. While you may be thinking that you have more time (e.g., scheduling a showing appointment, waiting for the public open house, delaying making an offer, etc.), you have to rethink your roadmap for buying a home. When you include timing in your strategy, you are more likely to get your desired home in no time.”

RISMedia asked brokers and agents about their strategies regarding timing. Their answers vary, with the general agreement that every home sale situation is different. Time of year, current mortgage rates, whether the owner is a motivated seller and other factors all play into how a buyer should proceed. Slow generally does not work well for those truly wishing to get a deal done.

“In real estate, it’s generally a good idea to start slow as you get to know the market and the pace of places going under agreement,” notes Pam Rosser Thistle, an agent for Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® in Philadelphia. “Then, when you are ready, be prepared with your finances and move very fast.

“Negotiations have a rhythm to them. You have to keep the balloon in the air, so to speak. But do not respond too fast or you will appear anxious, which could hurt your leverage. In general, you want traction. But pauses can have an impact, too. Nothing like waiting till morning to respond to get the deal done.”

In a competitive market, it’s a no-brainer that buyers must take action quickly, stresses Scott Bergmann, broker/owner of Realty ONE Group Authentic in Omaha, Nebraska.

“The sooner, the better,” he says. “If a house feels right and checks the boxes, waiting can cost you the deal. That said, I always tell buyers to stay calm and not let FOMO (fear of missing out) push them into an offer on a home that doesn’t align with their goals. There is often a price difference between listing in the spring and the summer versus the winter. A lot of sellers with kids wait until school is over, which then leads to a few more listings on the market, as well as quite a few more buyers, and the competition can lead to price increases or bidding wars.

“Sellers should respond within the buyer’s expiration timeline to avoid offending them, even if the answer is no. It’s one thing to close the door, it’s another to set the door on fire by not responding at all. Clear and timely communication goes a long way.”

Aroosa Rauf, a broker with RE/MAX Presidential in South Florida, adds that an agent’s guidance on properly timing a transaction is crucial not only to seal that deal, but for future ones with the same client.

“In real estate, timing isn’t about luck. It’s about preparation, strategy and trust,” she says. “Over my 25 years in the industry, I’ve learned that making timely decisions, whether for buyers or sellers, can be life-changing. But more importantly, it’s about building lasting relationships, empowering clients and leading with confidence. By mastering the art of timing, we don’t just close deals, we create success stories and inspire trust that endures. Knowing when to act, when to wait and when to respond strategically is key to achieving success for clients.”

That tightrope, she notes, has to be walked carefully depending on the situation, for buyers and sellers.

“For buyers with clear priorities, hesitation can be costly,” she affirms. “Whether it’s finding the right school zone, proximity to family or a specific property type, acting fast often secures the best opportunities. Then sometimes waiting is the smartest move.

“Sellers, in particular, can benefit from timing their listings to align with buyer demand and avoid market slowdowns. Responding to offers is about more than timing. It’s about education. I always recommend carefully reviewing the terms, especially the time for acceptance outlined in the contract, and responding within that window. A prompt yet thoughtful reply not only maintains momentum, but also reflects professionalism and leaves room for effective negotiation.

“Delays in responses can lead to missed opportunities, while rushing can undervalue the property. By helping clients understand the importance of timely communication, we position them for better outcomes.”

Early aggression from a buyer can often get the attention of sellers in a good way. Jeffrey Decatur, a broker associate with RE/MAX Capital in Upstate New York, emphasizes that “in today’s market, it is important to pounce when it comes to making an offer. Hit the seller hard and fast with the best offer you can. Maybe be a little over-list right out of the gate. Even if you are the first offer, get the seller’s attention. Show your level of motivation with speed. Sometimes the agent or owner will notice this aggressive motivation, which speaks volumes about your seriousness.

“You didn’t start 10K less and then jump because of multiple offers. You demonstrated you mean business. I’ve noticed that when I have a new listing, the most aggressive buyers are typically the first ones to call to set up a showing. They’re the first ones to see it and the first ones to get their offers in. They are in tune with the current market and are ready to buy.”

Decatur allows that other times it may pay to slow the pace.

“Depending on the market or negotiations, sometimes not jumping to answer the phone sends a message,” he admits. “Make them sweat a little. Sometimes in negotiations the one who talks, follows up and replies first exposes their motivation/weakness. Read the situation.”

A buyer must have their ducks, or details, in a row when acting aggressively, maintains broker Sheila Trichter, with Coldwell Banker Warburg in New York City.

“Time is a deal’s worst enemy,” she says. “Buyers should make an offer when they are sure that they want to buy the property, with all the pertinent information ready and an attorney if they live in a state where attorneys are required. They should know approximately when they want to close and, of course, have finances buttoned up.

“If financing, they should attach the pre-approval letter to the offer. Nothing sits better with a seller than a complete offer. Timing is everything, and a deal has momentum; keep the negotiations moving.”

Broker Sean Adu-Gyamfi, also with Coldwell Banker Warburg, says buyers should ensure they’ve done their due diligence by researching comparable sales and understanding their financial ceiling, especially in the event of a bidding war.

“Honestly, there is no such thing as a perfect time, but for buyers, the most perfect time to purchase is when they are financially and emotionally ready to do so, period,” he says. “They should fully understand their circumstances, including affordability, lifestyle needs and long-term goals.

“For sellers, the perfect time to sell is when it’s necessary. They should be open-minded to the possibility that their home may sell for less than what they want due to the market at that time. They’ll need to be educated on the trends, comparable sales and historical data.”