Canopy MLS has announced it will enhance its subscribers’ access to rental tools through the latest integration of Rental Beast and OneHome™. This integration embeds Rental Beast’s Apply Now application and tenant screening tool into OneHome™, CoreLogic’s client collaboration platform, providing Canopy MLS subscribers with expanded tools for managing rental transactions, including:

Faster rental applications: Consumers can now access Rental Beast’s Apply Now tool directly in OneHome™, providing clients a seamless experience from search to application. The secure, digital process saves time and accelerates deal closures.

Easy leasing with Quick Apply Links: Canopy MLS subscribers get listing-specific Quick Apply Links , making it simple to share applications via email, text or social media. This streamlines the leasing process and attracts more qualified leads.

Increased visibility and high-intent leads: Rental listings gain greater exposure through Rental Beast’s syndication, driving better inquiries. Plus, an Apply Now call to action in OneHome™ and Realtor.com helps prospective tenants apply instantly.

“Canopy MLS is committed to delivering technology solutions that empower our subscribers to thrive in all aspects of real estate, including rentals,” said Anne Marie DeCatsye, CEO of Canopy REALTOR® Association/Canopy MLS. “By integrating Rental Beast’s Apply Now with CoreLogic’s OneHome, we’re providing agents with the tools to streamline transactions, serve clients more effectively, and maximize rental opportunities.”

“This integration marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify rentals for MLSs and their members,” said Ishay Grinberg, CEO and founder of Rental Beast. “By collaborating with CoreLogic and launching with Canopy MLS, we’re empowering real estate professionals with seamless access to critical rental tools—enhancing efficiency, expanding opportunities, and strengthening the value MLSs provide to their subscribers.”

