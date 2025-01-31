Atlanta-based luxury firm Harry Norman, REALTORS®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE),has announced that 2025 marks the company’s 95th year in business. Founded in 1930, Harry Norman, REALTORS® was Atlanta’s first residential real estate firm, and has maintained its position as a leading brokerage since.



In support of its notable anniversary, the company shared its storied history in the industry.



Harry Norman, REALTORS® was founded by Emmaline “Miss Emmie” Harrison Norman. Miss Emmie and her husband, Harry Norman, Sr., were unable to find residential representation that truly focused on customer service, so in 1930, she acquired her business license from Atlanta City Hall for $5 and sought to provide the type of service she was looking for. Under the leadership of Miss Emmie and her successors, the firm flourished and expanded, becoming the Atlanta real estate powerhouse that Harry Norman, REALTORS® is known as today.



“Ninety-five years is an incredible milestone to reach, and we are honored to have served Atlanta and greater Georgia over for more than nine decades,” said Jenni Bonura, president and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members, both past and present. It highlights the strong relationships we’ve built, our deep connection to Atlanta, and the trust our clients have placed in us. We are excited to continue growing and serving the Atlanta and greater Georgia real estate market for decades to come.”



The company said that over the next 12 months, Harry Norman, REALTORS® will celebrate its anniversary with programming that highlights the firm’s history and heritage in metro Atlanta, its position as a premier destination for top real estate agents and market leadership, commitment to community involvement and distinction as Atlanta’s ultimate resource for luxury living.



The company also shared its history of giving back to the communities it serves. For many years, Harry Norman, REALTORS® prioritized philanthropy through service and charitable contributions without an established organization, but in 2019, Harry Norman launched the Harry Norman, REALTORS® Philanthropy Fund with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. The fund allows Harry Norman to actively participate in and raise funds for various nonprofits throughout the region. In 2020, Harry Norman began its annual Harry Norman Cares initiative to allow agents, employees, and staff to make a difference in the lives of Atlanta residents through donating to and volunteering with organizations like Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities and Community Assistance Center.



To learn more, visit harrynorman.com.



