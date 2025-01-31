Pillar To Post Home Inspectors has released a year-end recap of its 2024 strategic franchise developments, industry accolades and key additions to its team.



Strategic expansion driving growth



In 2024, Pillar To Post announced 15 new franchise signings and four resales. The company stated its growth strategy supports its continued strength in keeping territories intact while reshaping them to align with market demands and maximize potential. These efforts have resulted in expansion in Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas, the company noted.

“Our franchise development efforts this year reflect a commitment not only to growth but also to ensuring the success of our franchise business owners within their respective markets,” said Charles Furlough, CEO of Pillar To Post. “The executive-driven model we’ve built allows us to attract top-tier talent and empower our franchise business owners with the tools they need to thrive.”



Strengthening the team



This year also saw the addition of two key members to the Pillar To Post team:

Becky Beyer , vice president of Marketing, who brings extensive experience in sales and marketing within the real estate sector. The company says Beyer’s expertise will drive the brand’s efforts to support its executive-driven franchise model and position Pillar To Post as the go-to choice for aspiring franchise owners.

Bill Helton , franchise recruiting director, whose 20-plus years of experience in franchising will play an important role in attracting high-caliber franchise business owners, the company notes. His efforts will strengthen the brand’s ability to offer opportunities to entrepreneurs who align with its values and business model.

“Our executive-driven model is what sets us apart,” said Furlough. “By prioritizing leadership, strategic support and market development, we’ve created a blueprint for success that benefits our franchise business owners and, ultimately, our customers.”



Industry recognition



Pillar To Post’s achievements in 2024 were capped off with its induction into Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® Hall of Fame, following its notable 28th consecutive year on the list. It was also named to Entrepreneur’s Top Franchises for Veterans, ranking No. 16 out of 150 last year, showing the brand’s strong franchise system as well as its benefits for military veterans.



To begin 2025, the brand secured the No. 417 spot on Entrepreneur’s 46th annual list, the release noted.



To learn more about Pillar To Post Home Inspectors and its franchise opportunities, visit https://franchise.pillartopost.com/.